Browns 3-Word Shedeur Sanders Post Turns Heads

Shedeur Sanders delivered the first notable highlight of Cleveland Browns training camp. And like most things involving Sanders, the clip quickly gained traction.

The Browns shared a video of a deep completion from Sanders to rookie KC Concepcion with a brief message: “Launched that one,” accompanied by a rocket emoji.

It was the type of play many Browns fans hope to see well beyond July. Sanders dropped the ball into the speedy Concepcion’s hands in stride for a big gain during Cleveland’s first full training camp practice on Wednesday.

“That’s my QB. Not bad for a 5th round pick last season’s emergency QB. Nephew got something to prove this season,” a fan commented.

“Buying up all the Shedeur to Concepcion and Denzel Boston stock,” another said.

Sanders opened camp working with the second-team offense, but he had access to two receivers expected to hold prominent roles during the regular season. Concepcion and fellow rookie Denzel Boston both spent portions of practice catching passes from Sanders.

Concepcion was Cleveland’s first-round pick in April, while Boston arrived a few picks later in the second round.

Shedeur Sanders Outperforms Deshaun Watson on First Day

Deshaun Watson received the first opportunity with the starting offense, but his opening practice included several miscues.

“It’s notable that the rookie WRs have only worked with the No. 2 offense today, so only Shedeur Sanders,” Zac Jackson of The Athletic reported from practice. “It’s also notable that Watson has started camp with a prolonged series of misses, picks and floaters.”

Jackson later noted that Concepcion and Boston got in work with the first team and Watson. However, Watson threw interceptions on consecutive plays, with Denzel Ward and Damarri Mathis producing the takeaways. Head coach Todd Monken later broke down the plays, saying Ward made an excellent play on the first and Watson was late delivering a dig route on the second.

The unofficial quarterback tracker from ESPN Cleveland had Sanders completing 16 of 19 passes without an interception. Watson finished 12 of 22 with the two picks.

While practice statistics do not always tell the story, Sanders clearly produced the more efficient opening performance. Meanwhile, Dillon Gabriel completed 7 of 9 passes but also threw an interception, while rookie Taylen Green went 3 of 5.

Todd Monken Sticking With Browns QB Plan

The Browns plan to alternate Sanders and Watson with the first-team offense as training camp continues, just as they did during offseason workouts. Monken made it clear that Wednesday’s rotation did not establish a permanent depth chart.

“Yeah, nothing’s really changed,” Monken said. “We anticipate alternating. First of all, all four quarterbacks are going to compete. They all won’t get equal reps. Obviously, we will alternate, just like we did in the spring, Deshaun and Shedeur with the ones.”

Monken has not established a firm deadline for making his decision beyond the obvious need to have a starter in place for the season opener.

“The easiest way for me to say that, and it still won’t stop you from asking, not you particularly, but everybody in general, is the first game,” Monken said. “We’re going to have to have a starter for the first game, right? I mean, ultimately, I’m not going to decide who the starter is. They decide by their play. Their play decides who the starter is.

“I don’t have any preconceived notions of how they played in the past or how they’re going to play. I only can, with my eyes, judge. And guys got to play well around them. I think we’ve shored up some things up front. We’ve added some weapons on the perimeter, so I think that’s going to help. But they’ll decide who plays. I don’t decide who plays. The players decide who plays.”

The Browns open the preseason on Aug. 15 against the Chicago Bears.