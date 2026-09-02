Shedeur Sanders Prediction Is Bad News Ahead of Browns Opener

Shedeur Sanders could receive another setback when the Cleveland Browns establish their game-day quarterback hierarchy for Week 1.

Zach “Chopz” Frydenlund offered a bold prediction that rookie Taylen Green will leapfrog Sanders when the Browns open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I have a bold Week 1 take: Taylen Green QB2, Shedeur Sanders inactive,” Frydenlund said on ESPN Cleveland. “Monken has been talking up Taylen Green and hasn’t ruled out that he’ll have a package on game day. Shedeur Sanders will be inactive, emergency QB in Week 1.”

The Browns have not indicated that such a change is coming. Sanders has been viewed as the primary backup since Deshaun Watson won the starting job, while Green entered the season as the developmental option.

However, Cleveland’s interest in finding a specialized role for Green gives the prediction some logic.

Browns Could Create Specialized Role for Taylen Green

Green offers a different dimension than the Browns’ other quarterbacks. The 6-foot-6 rookie ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and repeatedly flashed his athleticism during the preseason.

His most impressive moment came against the New England Patriots when he escaped his own end zone and turned a collapsing play into a 30-yard run. Green finished that game with 66 rushing yards on eight attempts while leading a 98-yard touchdown drive.

That combination of size and speed could make Green useful in short-yardage situations or as part of a specialized package.

Head coach Todd Monken stopped short of committing to that idea when asked whether Green could be active on game days in such a role. But then again, why would he tip his hand.

“I don’t know that,” Monken said on August 31. “We’re not really there yet, but I did like what I saw in the game.”

Green also said the coaching staff had not discussed a package with him.

“No, not yet,” Green said. “It’s the first day out of the 53, so we’re still just taking it day by day.”

If Cleveland wants Green available for designed runs, it would make little sense to dress three quarterbacks in addition to the rest of the offensive and defensive depth chart. Naming Green the backup and designating Sanders as the emergency quarterback would solve that problem. Sanders could still enter if Watson and Green were both unable to continue, but he otherwise would remain on the sideline.

Shedeur Sanders Still Viewed as Browns’ Primary Backup

Monken described that competition as close before choosing Watson, who will make his first regular-season appearance since tearing his Achilles in October 2024. Sanders appeared to emerge from the decision with a firm grip on the No. 2 role.

The Browns’ roster moves reinforced that expectation. Dillon Gabriel landed on injured reserve with a back injury, leaving Watson, Sanders and Green as the three quarterbacks on the active roster. Cleveland’s current depth chart also places Sanders ahead of Green.

Sanders went 3-4 in seven starts as a rookie, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He remained in contention for the starting job throughout training camp but was unable to unseat Watson.

Being inactive against Jacksonville would raise new questions about where Sanders truly stands in Cleveland’s plans. However, it would not necessarily mean Green had permanently passed him on the depth chart. The decision could simply reflect what each quarterback offers on game day.