Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Dealt Reality Check During OTAs

Shedeur Sanders could get a chance to lead the Cleveland Browns offense at some point this season, but he has “almost zero” chance of winning the starting quarterback job out of training camp, per a prominent insider.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic took in the first OTA session open to the media on Wednesday and had some praise for Sanders’ talent.

“When you watch him on the practice field, he’s a very gifted thrower,” Jackson said during an appearance on “Afternoon Drive” on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland. “Accuracy, timing, things like that. If he can put it all together, then I really believe he has a chance. But I don’t think we should jump to conclusions.”

"He's a very talented thrower of the football. It's obvious. Not this September to be very clear, but I think this kid has a chance to be an NFL QB. I really do."

Jackson: Browns Rookies Have No Shot at Winning QB Competition

Sanders is part of what the Browns have said is an open four-man quarterback competition. The former Colorado star is competing with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. While Jackson sees Sanders’ talent, he does not believe he has a chance of winning the starting job out of training camp.

“He has almost zero chance to win the job in September. And that’s what we’re talking about right now. He’s going to get the fewest reps and start last in line. Neither of the rookies have any chance to win this job,” Jackson said. “This is Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett’s job, barring something. Now, this is the Cleveland Browns, so anything is in play.

“It is a four-way quarterback competition, but there is a smaller than 4% chance that either rookie could realistically be the starter in September when they play the Bengals.”

Joe Flacco Draws Praise as Top Browns Quarterback

It’s very early, but so far, the 40-year-old Flacco has drawn praise for his play. Jackson sees him as the frontrunner to be the Week 1 starter.

“I think Joe Flacco is flat-out better. Visually he’s better; experience-wise he’s better,” Jackson said. “If Kenny Pickett wins the job, it’s because he’s going to way outplay him and get the locker room and huddle behind him. That might happen, but I’d be surprised if it does.”

Flacco brings a stacked resume, veteran experience, and recent success to the table. Although his brief stint with the Colts in 2024 was underwhelming, Flacco reasserted his value during a memorable run with the Browns in 2023. Signed midseason after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder injury, Flacco quickly became a fan favorite and played a key role in guiding Cleveland to the playoffs.

Flacco is by far the oldest quarterback on the depth chart but has felt energized by the youth around him.

“I think it’s a lot of fun. I think they tend to get a little bit of a kick out of me just because I am 40 years old now and could be their fathers probably. And it’s fun for me too, in the same kind of way,” Flacco said on Wednesday. “I mean, they’re young and they have a lot of life and a lot of energy and a lot of new things that kind of keep me in the loop with my kids and all those things. Everybody in that locker room, it’s like we’re all 25-year-olds just having the time of our lives. And look, we get to come out here and do this for a living, so why wouldn’t we feel that way?”