Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Rips ‘Lie’ as OTAs Begin

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders shut down speculation that he purchased a custom Rolls-Royce, calling the viral claim “another lie.”

The rumor stemmed from a video shared by “Well Off Media,” a media company run by Deion Sanders Jr., showing a luxury car being delivered to the Sanders family estate. The clip quickly circulated, with NFL aggregator Dov Kleiman’s account fueling the buzz.

“Inspirational: Browns star rookie QB Shedeur Sanders bought himself a custom Rolls-Royce worth over $500K,” the account posted. “Despite being drafted in the 5th round, Sanders has performed phenomenally thus far in Cleveland.”

Sanders wasn’t having it. He reposted the clip and shut down the narrative.

“Another lie,” Sanders wrote on X. “I’m focused on my team not a car purchase!”

Another lie…. I’m focused on my team not a car purchase ! https://t.co/yRK1lvpgR6 — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) May 27, 2025

Deion Sanders Jr. also responded in his latest video, adding more context.

“Why would ya’ll think this was Shedeur’s?” he said. “Who said anything about this being Shedeur’s? It was delivered to me as a sample.”

Sanders, selected No. 144 overall in the fifth round, agreed to a four-year deal worth approximately $4.646 million, including a $447,380 signing bonus. It’s the standard slot value for his draft position.

Browns Impressed With Shedeur Sanders

Sanders faces an uphill battle to win the starting quarterback job in Cleveland. But so far, Sanders has made the right impression with the Browns.

“Shedeur is a great kid,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said during a radio interview with ESPN Cleveland. “He is working like crazy, like all the guys. My office is downstairs. They got to walk by my office when they come in. They get in early. Shedeur, just like all those guys, is in there early, getting his work done. He’s working really hard. I like everything about Shedeur.”

Sanders will be part of a four-man competition at quarterback. He’ll compete with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel for the starting job.

Shedeur Sanders Draws Tom Brady Comparison

Sanders is the most high-profile fifth-round pick in recent memory. And while his draft slide was jarring, some are predicting the former Colorado quarterback to make some noise. Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy expects Sanders to see some time as the starter for the Browns.

“You’ve seen his work ethic. Everything that we heard about him is not true. Don’t let the jewelry and the music and the swagger fool you. He’s a hard worker,” McCoy said Monday on “The Facility.” “The first thing that the head coach said: ‘Hey, he’s the first one in the building and the last to leave.’ Sounds like someone else I know — his name is Brady! You know what I’m saying?

“The thing I love most about Shedeur is that he seems way more focused, and he’s like, ‘I’m here and I ain’t here to be anybody’s backup.’ I think he’s going to be starting in the first five games. First five games, maybe six games, he’s going to be the starter.”

The Browns kicked off OTAs on Tuesday. Attendance for OTAs is still voluntary for the next two weeks until the beginning of mandatory veteran minicamp, set for June 10-12.