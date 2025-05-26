Shedeur Sanders’ Six-Figure Purchase Raises Eyebrows

Shedeur Sanders didn’t hesitate to treat himself after settling in with the Cleveland Browns.

In a new video released by Deion Sanders Jr.’s “Well Off Media,” Sanders is seen having a custom Rolls-Royce delivered to the family’s estate. While the video doesn’t provide many details about the purchase, a brief FaceTime exchange between the brothers captures Shedeur asking, “Which one?” after being told his car had arrived.

Regardless, it looks like Shedeur’s spending has not taken too big of a hit despite his draft slide. Sanders, selected No. 144 overall in the fifth round, agreed to a four-year deal worth approximately $4.646 million, including a $447,380 signing bonus. It’s the standard slot value for his draft position. The car likely costs more than Sanders’ entire signing bonus.

The video garnered plenty of attention, par for the course for Sanders. Many criticized Sanders for the lavish purchase.

“It’s not even training camp yet,” one fan said. “Normally, I’d say another kid that’s gonna be bankrupt in 5 years, but with his dad’s money and his last name he’ll be fine.”

“This video will be included in the ESPN 30 for 30 video documenting his epic crash and burn,” another said.

While his rookie contract isn’t lucrative by NFL quarterback standards, Sanders isn’t hurting for money. He has endorsement deals with Nike, Beats by Dre and Gatorade. Additionally, On3 gave him an NIL valuation of $6.5 million last season.

Shedeur Sanders Turned Down Buying Browns’ Jersey Number

Sanders cracked a joke during rookie minicamp, referencing his pay when asked about his jersey number. He wore No. 2 throughout his college career, but that number now belongs to new Browns wide receiver DeAndre Carter. Instead of negotiating for it, Sanders has embraced No. 12 and made it clear he’s not planning any kind of deal to get his old number back.

“No, I’m not trying to buy anything,” Sanders said with a smile. “My signing bonus ain’t that high right now.”

As a fifth-round pick, there’s a level of uncertainty about Sanders’ future in Cleveland. Spending on a jersey number might not be the best investment at this point in his career. Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty said he spent a small fortune to get his jersey number, having to pry it from veteran kicker Daniel Carlson.

Shedeur Makes Right Impression With Browns

Sanders is part of a four-man quarterback competition in Cleveland. He faces an uphill battle if he wants to play next season, but he’s made the right impression so far.

“Shedeur is a great kid,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said during a radio interview with ESPN Cleveland. “He is working like crazy, like all the guys. My office is downstairs. They got to walk by my office when they come in. They get in early. Shedeur, just like all those guys, is in there early, getting his work done. He’s working really hard. I like everything about Shedeur.”

Sanders is competing with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel for the starting quarterback job.