Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Sends Message on Josh Allen

Shedeur Sanders will take the field opposite a former NFL MVP this week, providing a high-profile measuring stick during the most important week of the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition.

Sanders has met Josh Allen several times away from football and has developed a strong respect for the Buffalo Bills star.

“Josh Allen, I met him a couple of times in the past through different deals and stuff off the field,” Sanders said. “He always been cool. I always respect him fully. He plays a great game. His style of play fits him perfectly.”

Sanders will get an up-close look at Allen on Thursday when the Browns and Bills hold a joint practice in Berea. The session will allow Cleveland’s defense to test itself against one of the league’s top quarterbacks while Sanders and the Browns’ offense face a Buffalo team that has reached the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Excited for Bills Test

The joint practice represents a significant test for a Browns offense that struggled in a 34-10 preseason opener loss to the Chicago Bears.

Deshaun Watson started and completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards. He led two scoring drives — the only ones of the game for the Browns — including an 81-yard touchdown march. He also lost a fumble after taking a sack on fourth down.

Sanders played the third quarter and part of the fourth, completing 6 of 11 passes for 79 yards with an interception. His best throw was a 35-yard completion to Luke Floriea on third-and-13, but he could not lead the Browns into the end zone.

Watson and Sanders are expected to split first-team reps Thursday before Sanders starts Saturday’s preseason game.

“I’m truly excited about it,” Sanders said. “They have a great defense, great challenge ahead. I’m just happy to be able to be a part of it.”

Browns Could Rest Starters Against Bills

Sanders is scheduled to play the first half against Buffalo on Saturday. However, he may not have many of Cleveland’s established starters alongside him.

Browns coach Todd Monken and Bills coach Joe Brady agreed that veteran players could sit out the game if the teams get enough quality work during Thursday’s joint practice.

“We both talked about that if we see out of our ones, our older players, what we want to see on Thursday, they would not play in the game,” Monken said. “We agreed upon that. The plan is that we’ll play our ones a significant amount against each other on Thursday in a controlled environment. Not that the other guys aren’t going to get reps, but in a controlled environment, and see where we’re at. I would assume if it’s anything like we’ve practiced before, it’ll be on point with what we want and what we see.”

Watson is expected to follow Sanders and play the third quarter, with Dillon Gabriel handling the fourth. Monken has not announced when he will name a starter, but the joint practice and Saturday’s game could go a long way toward determining who enters the final week of the preseason with the advantage.

The Browns will close the preseason against the New England Patriots on August 27 before opening the regular season at the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13.