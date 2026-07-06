Shedeur Sanders Sends Strong Message on Browns QB Battle

Shedeur Sanders is still chasing a starting job, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback says he refuses to measure his path against anyone else’s.

Sanders has dealt with plenty since his stunning tumble to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. And with training camp approaching, he’s locked in a wide-open competition with veteran Deshaun Watson for the Browns’ starting job. Speaking during a vlog posted to his personal YouTube channel, Sanders explained why he refuses to stack his situation against anyone else’s.

“Sometimes when not everybody has the same perspective and sees things how you see it, because you seeing success is a disconnect,” Sanders said. “That’s where you lose in life: comparison. When I compare my situation in life or anything, or even in football to somebody else’s, then at that point I would never be happy. The best thing I got out of everything is more tools I could use in life and understanding. I was able to understand a lot of things from a different point of view.”

But Sanders made it clear his contentment has limits.

“I’m not content just being on no team, you feel me? Like I’m trying to get it right. I’m trying to be one of the greatest. You got to be thankful, but no, it’s still more,” he said.

Shedeur Sanders Bringing New Energy to Browns

Sanders has shown gratitude for his opportunity in Cleveland, but he has never tried to sell himself as satisfied with simply being in the building. He wants to be a catalyst for change as the Browns look to turn things around after eight wins over the last two seasons.

The quarterback competition has been the central offseason storyline for the Browns. However, Sanders pushed back on the idea that he is spending every day tracking the quarterback competition like a public scoreboard.

“I don’t think I’m a judge. I’m not a judge,” Sanders said during minicamp. “Y’all look at it as like a competition. It’s not really nothing I’m just focused on. I’m focused on developing as a player, like doing everything, getting as comfortable as I can in the offense and the scheme and playing with that confidence I had.”

Sanders has repeatedly tried to steer the conversation away from division in the quarterback room and toward what he believes can be a different kind of energy in Cleveland. He said if Watson hosts a workout for offensive players before camp, he’ll join rather than hosting a different one.

“Nah, we all team,” Sanders said. “We’re all gonna come as one. We’re all gonna get together as one team and get things done. Because that’s what causes separation and just a messed up vibe. And it’s like that’s not really what we’re on this year. We’re on being a great team.”

Real Test Looming for Browns QBs Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson

Browns head coach Todd Monken did not name a starting quarterback coming out of minicamp, saying both Watson and Sanders had played well enough to continue competing. Monken said he liked both quarterbacks but noted he has not seen them in live situations with pads on.

Training camp and the preseason will give Monken and his staff the closest thing to a true evaluation before Week 1. OTAs and minicamp were about learning the offense, building chemistry and showing enough to stay in the fight. Sanders checked all the boxes he needed to.

He started seven games last season as a rookie, going 3-4 while completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The numbers were uneven, but with a full offseason in Monken’s system and a legitimate chance to compete, Sanders has put himself in a solid position.