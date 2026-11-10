Browns Make Final Shedeur Sanders Trade Decision as Deadline Passes

He’s still here. In fact, they’re all here. After the NFL trade deadline passed on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET, the Cleveland Browns chose to hold pat, despite a promising 5-4 start that has at least opened the door to the AFC playoffs here in 2026. And despite weeks of speculation and uncertainty, the Browns opted to keep their backup (we think) quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, in place as part of a crowded four-man quarterback room that includes starter (we think) Deshaun Watson and last year’s third-round pick, Dillon Gabriel. Also on the fringe is rookie sixth-round pick Taylen Green. Gabriel has spent most of the year on the injured reserve, and Green has yet to play.

So the Browns did not deal off their quarterbacks, and they did not deal off their other rumored commodity, receiver Jerry Jeudy. On the flip side, the Browns were not buyers, either. Despite a trove of 11 2027 draft picks, including two first-rounders, and despite obvious holes on the depth chart at tight end and pass-rusher, the Browns did not bring in any new players, either. In a rarity for GM Andrew Berry: The Browns had a chance to make trades but did nothing.

Browns’ Andrew Berry ‘Worked the Phones’

The decision to stay pat supports the recent reporting by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com and others that, though the Browns had gotten some interest in Sanders, they intend to keep developing him. There is a chance he could be the long-term solution for the team at quarterback, and he finally got his first start of the season in Week 9 against New Orleans as Deshaun Watson sat out having dealt with with a concussion.

Cabot reported on Tuesday that, “Two targeted areas were blocking tight end and edge rusher. The Browns thought they had something brewing at one point for the blocking tight end, but it failed to come together. As for edge rusher, one they would’ve likely considered pursuing again was the Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney, who visited them during training camp. But the Texans, who will visit the Browns on Sunday, beat the Chargers 44-22 last Sunday to improve to 3-5 and keep their faint playoff hopes flickering.

She also noted that there were offers for Jeudy, a Pro Bowler two years ago, but the Browns wanted a premium pick for him and no team was willing to go that far.