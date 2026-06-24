Browns Insider Clears Air on Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have another quarterback controversy building before training camp even begins. And it’s not just about whether Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders will win the starting job. It is about whether Sanders will still be on the roster long enough to see the competition through.

A new round of trade speculation started with Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland, who said there have been “talks” and “ongoing calls” about Sanders’ availability. Rizzo suggested the Browns may not view the second-year quarterback as their long-term answer and said he does not believe all four quarterbacks — Sanders, Watson, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green — will be with the team when training camp opens July 28.

“The Browns, for whatever reason, don’t think he’s the guy,” Rizzo said. “That’s my opinion.”

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has since added important context to the rumors. According to Cabot, the Browns have not reached the point of shopping Sanders and their quarterback plan has not shifted.

“Sources say nothing has changed in the Browns quarterback competition since the end of minicamp, when Todd Monken declined to set his QB depth chart, and revealed that he’ll carry the two-way competition between Sanders and Watson into training camp,” Cabot said on June 24. “Furthermore, he indicated that the sweepstakes could last through the three preseason games so he can see the two QBs operate in a game setting against a live pass rush and coverage.”

Browns Could Still Trade Shedeur Sanders Later

Cabot did not completely rule out the possibility of Sanders being moved at some point. That could become a more prominent conversation if Watson wins the job and the Browns decide they do not want Sanders sitting behind him all season. Cleveland also has Gabriel and Green in the room, giving the Browns more quarterbacks than they are likely to carry once the roster is trimmed.

“It doesn’t mean the Browns have ruled out trading Sanders at the end of camp. Everyone has a price, and the Browns would undoubtedly listen to offers for him if Watson wins the starting job,” Cabot said. “They’ll also undoubtedly listen to offers for Dillon Gabriel depending on how the competition shakes out, and how sixth-round QB Taylen Green comes along in camp.”

Sanders would not be a normal backup if Watson starts. The Browns already saw that last season, even when Sanders was third on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco and Gabriel. His presence still made every quarterback mistake and miscue a larger conversation.

Watson — heading into the final year of his contract — is trying to revive his career after missing last season and struggling to stay on the field since arriving in Cleveland. If he wins the job, every slow start will bring questions about Sanders. A rough series will invite speculation about how long Monken can stay with Watson before turning to Sanders.

Browns Have ‘Two Starting-Level QBs’

Despite the uncertainty, Monken has been encouraged by what he has seen from his top two quarterbacks.

“I’m fired up by the quarterbacks,” Monken said earlier this month. “I just tell you, we got two starting-level quarterbacks. We really do.”

He later said he was not ready to name a starter after minicamp because neither Watson nor Sanders had been eliminated from the competition.

“I just don’t see it after the way Shedeur’s played and Deshaun’s played,” Monken said. “They both played well enough to earn the right to compete and start.”

As it stands, Sanders is not being shopped. Watson has not officially won the job. Gabriel’s roster outlook remains worth watching, while Green gives the Browns another developmental arm. For now, the Browns are still letting the quarterback competition play out.