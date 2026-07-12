Browns Turn Heads With Shedeur Sanders Signal

The Cleveland Browns have not named their starting quarterback, but that did not stop fans from reading into the team’s latest social media post.

The Browns shared “one last look at Media Day,” featuring several of the team’s most prominent veterans and rookies. Shedeur Sanders appeared near the end of the video, flashing his patented celebration by raising his wrist toward the camera.

Deshaun Watson was nowhere to be seen. Neither were Dillon Gabriel or rookie Taylen Green. With Sanders and Watson preparing to battle for the starting job in training camp, the decision to feature one quarterback and leave out the others quickly drew attention.

“Number 4 nowhere to be found,” a fan said.

“The Browns are telling you who QB1 is going to be,” another added.

“Shedeur is clearly QB1. Only QB featured but the haters are blind,” a third said.

Others saw it as just a simple PR decision, considering Watson’s history.

“Deshaun isn’t exactly marketable. Sanders is crazy marketable,” a fan said. “Nothing to see here, but if Watson wins games and makes us playoff contenders, people will love him again. Just ask Pittsburgh fans who loved Big Ben.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Staying Focused on Development

Sanders is not putting much weight into the daily discussion surrounding the quarterback competition. When asked at minicamp to evaluate where things stood between him and Watson, Sanders offered a brief response.

“I don’t think I’m a judge. I’m not a judge,” Sanders said on June 10.

Sanders later said he was focused on “developing as a player” rather than on determining where he stood in the race. He wants to become more comfortable in Todd Monken’s new offense and regain the confidence he played with before entering the NFL.

Sanders showed flashes during an uneven rookie season. He appeared in eight games and made seven starts, going 3-4 while completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He took over after Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion and immediately brought more aggressiveness to the offense. But he also dealt with expected growing pains as a fifth-round pick taking over under center during a difficult season.

Deshaun Watson Still Has Chance to Win Browns Starting Job

Regardless of the social media presence, Watson remains firmly involved in the Browns’ plans. Monken ended minicamp without naming a starter and said Watson and Sanders would continue alternating when training camp begins. Monken also made it clear that both quarterbacks had done enough to keep the competition open.

“I think they both can start and play winning football. I’m convinced of it,” Monken said.

Watson returned to the Browns’ facility to train and throw with Fannin, who missed the spring because of an injury. Watson has also worked with Concepcion in the weeks leading up to training camp.

Concepcion is expected to have an immediate role after Cleveland selected him in the first round, while Fannin led the Browns in several major receiving categories during his rookie season.

Watson is trying to prove that he can stay healthy and resemble the quarterback Cleveland expected when it acquired him from the Houston Texans. He has played only 19 regular-season games in four years with the Browns, passing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.