Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads With Surprise Trip Before Opener

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders made a surprise trip to support his father and former team days before the start of his second NFL season.

Sanders appeared on the Colorado sideline during Thursday’s game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium. His arrival quickly drew attention, with cameras capturing the former Buffaloes star greeting players and coaches during the second half.

The Browns had completed three days of practice before beginning an extended break Thursday. Sanders used the time away to make the trip and watch Colorado earn a dramatic 14-13 victory.

Colorado trailed 13-7 with less than two minutes remaining before quarterback Julian Lewis engineered an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Georgia Tech answered by moving into field-goal range, but Boo Carter blocked Aidan Birr’s 45-yard attempt with three seconds remaining to seal the win.

After the game, an emotional Deion Sanders shifted the attention from Colorado’s victory to his son’s unexpected appearance.

“I’m a father,” Deion said. “I think ya’ll forget that,” Deion Sanders said. “Ya’ll forget that I am a real loving, caring father. That’s my son man, and I feel it. For him to get out of practice, and make it to the game. Like I love that man. I love fatherhood.”

Shedeur Sanders Maintains Strong Colorado Connection

The appearance offered another example of the bond between Sanders and his father, who coached him at Jackson State and Colorado.

Shedeur helped transform the Buffaloes after following Deion to Boulder in 2023. He finished his final college season completing 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading Colorado to a 9-4 record. Colorado later retired Sanders’ No. 2 jersey.

Thursday’s trip also reversed the roles from earlier this summer. Deion traveled to Berea in July to watch his son compete for Cleveland’s starting job and met with Browns head coach Todd Monken.

“That was Deion Sanders, are you kidding me? Forget that it is Shedeur’s (Sanders) dad,” Monken said. “First of all, he did an unbelievable job with Shedeur — great kid, obviously an elite football player, hell, baseball player. And then as a coach, I mean, wow, everything he’s achieved — that was awesome.”

Shedeur Sanders Preparing for Backup Role With Browns

Monken named Deshaun Watson the starter after a training camp competition. Sanders remains the primary backup, with rookie Taylen Green behind him. Dillon Gabriel was placed on injured reserve with a back injury and must miss at least four games.

Sanders completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. The Browns went 3-4 in his starts.

The surprise trip will inevitably generate attention because of its timing, but it came during scheduled time away from the team.

Cleveland opens the season September 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving Sanders more than a week to return and resume preparations.