Browns Announce Unconventional QB Depth Chart Decision

The Cleveland Browns will reflect their unsettled quarterback competition on their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason.

Cleveland will list Shedeur Sanders “OR” Deshaun Watson as its starting quarterback when the depth chart is released. The designation comes as the Browns have yet to announce who will start their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on August 15.

Head coach Todd Monken has been careful not to tip his hand in the competition. Despite Watson unexpectedly receiving all of the first-team work Saturday, the Browns returned to their regular rotation to open the week.

Sanders worked with the starters Monday, while Watson took over Tuesday. Sanders is expected to return to the first-team offense Wednesday.

“The bottom line is, the speculation, which I find kind of funny, is that as long as we’re still sharing reps, it’s a competition,” Monken said Monday. “I promise you I’ll tell you when I know what we’re doing — you’ll know.”

Browns Coach Todd Monken Upset With Sloppy Finish

The Browns are coming off an uneven practice that ended with Monken frustrated by the offense’s operation. Cleveland struggled with its cadence during the final two-minute period and committed multiple pre-snap penalties. Monken continued pushing the offense to work through the problems, but the mistakes piled up.

“Yeah, not good,” he said. “I got hijacked. I mean, we did such a good job on Saturday cadence-wise and then at the end of two-minute just couldn’t get out of our own way.”

Monken acknowledged that his decision to keep testing the cadence contributed to the rocky finish.

“Did a poor job of working through it,” he said. “Tried to continue with cadence just to force them in the moment to overcome a little bit of a setback in the drive, but we’re certainly not there yet.

“I was jacked about the way our team practiced. Coming off of six days, one day off and how they attacked it yesterday, I mean, you couldn’t have asked for better energy, attitude, body language. It just wasn’t good at the end for one side, the way it ended.”

Preseason Will Help Decide Browns QB1

Monken plans to give Watson and Sanders one preseason start apiece before moving closer to a decision.

“I have not,” Monken said when asked if he had picked a starter. “They’re each going to start a game.”

The first opportunity will come against Chicago. Monken said he would like Cleveland’s starters to play at least one series together, although injuries and other medical considerations could alter that plan.

The more important stretch could come the following week. Cleveland will host the Buffalo Bills for a joint practice on August 20 before the teams meet in the Browns’ second preseason game on August 22.

The starters could receive an extended look in that matchup as the Browns move closer to setting their regular-season lineup. Monken expects to have a clearer picture after both quarterbacks have started a game.

“After those two games, I think we’ll be closer to having a better idea,” Monken said. “One’s going to start one game, the other one will start the other.”

The Browns open the regular season on September 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s been the only firm — and obvious — date Monken has set for a quarterback decision.