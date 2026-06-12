Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Under Fire for Minicamp Clip

Shedeur Sanders has made real progress in his push to become the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback, but one minicamp clip did him no favors.

A video from Browns practice made the rounds after Sanders held the ball, then threw a pass directly into the outstretched arm of defensive tackle Mike Hall. It was not a full-speed rep, at least from Hall, who stood upright with very little intensity behind the rush. Hall celebrated after realizing the ball hit his arm.

“Swat? He had a question and had his hand raised for 20 seconds and Sanders threw it DIRECTLY into it,” one fan said.

“Bad look for Shedeur,” another added.

“This clip perfectly sums up being a Browns fan,” another said.

“This is one of the most embarrassing clips I’ve ever seen from a quarterback in practice and I’m not joking,” another added.

It came during minicamp, without pads, in a setting where the Browns are still installing, evaluating and rotating quarterbacks. Still, it was an unflattering rep for Sanders, who has been trying to prove that he can process quickly, avoid negative plays and run Todd Monken’s offense with consistency.

Sanders is attempting to close the gap on Deshaun Watson, who entered the offseason with the experience edge. Sanders has had momentum at points this spring, including a strong OTA outing that kept him firmly in the conversation for the starting job.

Shedeur Sanders Still Making Progress in Browns QB Battle

Monken’s broader evaluation of Sanders has been much more encouraging than the single clip. The first-year head coach was asked after mandatory minicamp to assess Sanders’ growth through the offseason program.

“Well, I just think he’s doing a better job…I think he’s being more decisive,” Monken said on June 11. “Now, it’s easy to say we’re not in pads. It just feels like he’s making quicker decisions. The ball’s coming out of his hands, which he’s gonna have to do. Not that he doesn’t have playmaking ability, because he does, but his ability to process quicker and get the ball out of his hands and eliminate lost yardage plays is going to be huge for us to be able to stack plays and score, which is ultimately the number one thing here.”

Watson remains the other central figure in the competition. He has the starting experience and is trying to reset his Browns career under Monken. Sanders, meanwhile, has given the Browns enough to keep the battle alive.

Browns QB Decision Will Continue Into Training Camp

The Browns did not use minicamp to settle their quarterback race. Monken made that clear after the final practice, saying Cleveland will head into the break without a firm answer at QB1.

“We’ll start off all camp just like we’ve been doing,” Monken said. “We’ll alternate those guys.”

Monken said the lack of a decision is not necessarily a negative because both quarterbacks have earned the right to keep competing.

“I don’t see it that way,” Monken said. “It would be if I didn’t think either one of them were capable of starting. It would feel different if I didn’t feel like their progression hadn’t gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football. I’m convinced of it. And I’d say it if I didn’t. I mean, I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

That is where the Browns’ quarterback competition stands as the team heads into an important offseason break before ramping things up in July.