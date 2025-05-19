Browns Veteran Shelby Harris Rips NFL for Schedule Decision

“I’ll say it like this, you know, they can count us out all they want to,” Harris said on on Honor the Land. “It’s up to us to go into the season and start whooping people’s (expletive). I get it. Last year wasn’t the season that we expected, and now this year they’re going to say we didn’t get prime time because of all of the quarterback controversy. Who cares? Screw ’em.”

Do NFL players actually care about their team's number of Primetime Games? Browns DT @ShelbyHarris93 did NOT mince words when talking about their lack of spotlight in 2025 🤣@honortheland | @BIGPLAY | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/nyryXfsDBe — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) May 16, 2025

Browns Heading to London to Face Vikings

The Browns may not be in primetime but they will be heading to London on Oct. 5 to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

“That London experience is always really special, and I think our players and coaches will relish the opportunity to go put our game on display in a city like London,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “It’s a great opportunity to go up against a playoff team from last season. Coach (Kevin) O’Connell does an outstanding job with his team. So, we certainly know that this is going to be a really, really hard-fought contest. But it is exciting to do it on the world stage.”

The Browns won’t have time to rest after the trip. They’ll get back and prepare to head to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns’ bye comes in Week 9.

Cleveland opens the year with a pair of AFC North clashes against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

“Right out of the gate into the division versus the Bengals, then follow up with the Ravens the very next week,” Stefanski said. “Those division games are always special because we know each other so well. Obviously, faces change over the course of these different times we go up against each other, but the core of who they are, the core of what we are, is the same, and it’s always a battle. So, it’s fun getting the division right out of the gates.”

Browns QB Competition Will Have National Interest

While their games won’t be in primetime, the national spotlight will be on Cleveland leading up to Week 1 because of their quarterback competition. The Browns are staging a four-man competition for the job between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders is by far the most high-profile of the four. The Browns selected the Colorado standout with pick No. 144, ending his slide in the draft. He faces an uphill battle as a fifth-round pick, but Sanders is eager to make a difference in Cleveland.

“I understand, really, I feel like the Browns fans, they just want something to hope for, and they’ve been wanting it so long,” Sanders told Nathan Zegura on Cleveland Browns Daily. “So finally, you know, I’m here to change that. I’m here to actually give them what they want.”

Unless one of the rookies proves too good to ignore, the Browns are expected to roll with Pickett or Flacco to open the season. But if Sanders eventually gets his shot, all eyes will be on Cleveland when he takes the field.