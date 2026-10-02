Sideline Video of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads vs. Steelers

A sideline shot of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders had some fans convinced his patience with a backup role was wearing thin.

Sanders drew attention during Thursday night’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers as viewers dissected his expression on the sideline. With Deshaun Watson firmly holding onto the starting job with a strong performance, the second-year quarterback’s wait for another opportunity became a talking point on social media.

“SHEDEUR SANDERS DOES NOT LOOK HAPPY. That man is absolutely MISERABLE on the sideline right now,” one account posted on X.

“Look at Shedeur face bro,” another added.

One fan took the discussion a step further, suggesting that Sanders should consider seeking a change of scenery.

“Shedeur might have to ask for a trade out of Cleveland,” the fan wrote.

An expression alone does not establish how Sanders feels about his role or whether he wants to leave Cleveland. But it’s clear his path to the field is less clear than it was just a few weeks ago.

Deshaun Watson Strengthens Hold on Browns Starting Job

The attention on Sanders came as Watson gave the Browns more reasons to stick with their starter.

Cleveland entered Thursday with a 2-1 record after consecutive victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Coach Todd Monken continued with Watson following those wins, keeping Sanders in the primary backup role.

Watson followed that up with a sharp first half against Pittsburgh. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown, posting a 130.6 passer rating as Cleveland took a 21-10 lead into halftime. The Browns scored touchdowns on three consecutive second-quarter possessions.

Watson had already surpassed his passing total from the previous week. Against Carolina, he finished with 144 yards and two touchdowns, including the late scoring pass to Harold Fannin Jr. that helped secure a 21-18 victory.

Sanders briefly entered that game after Watson took a hit, completing his only pass for no gain before the veteran returned.

Browns Have Faced Shedeur Sanders Trade Speculation

The suggestion that Sanders should seek a trade comes amid broader questions about Cleveland’s crowded quarterback room.

The Browns also have Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green behind Watson. Gabriel landed on injured reserve with a back injury, while Green has operated as the third quarterback during his absence.

However, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported September 27 that the Browns did not plan to trade Sanders or Gabriel, despite injuries elsewhere in the league creating potential demand for quarterbacks.

Cleveland selected Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 draft and signed him to a standard four-year rookie contract. That gives the Browns time to continue evaluating him, even while his immediate opportunity depends on what happens with Watson.

Gabriel becomes eligible for activation in Week 5, giving Cleveland another quarterback decision to consider after its matchup with Pittsburgh.