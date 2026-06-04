Browns Sign Former All-Conference DE After Myles Garrett Trade

The Cleveland Browns are still reshaping their defensive line after the blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

Cleveland announced Thursday that it signed defensive end Benton Whitley, adding another body to a pass rush group entering a new era. Whitley, 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, is officially in his third NFL season out of Holy Cross. He originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has appeared in six career games with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

Whitley spent last season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad. He will wear No. 61 with the Browns.

The signing does not come with the expectation that Whitley will immediately step into a major role. He’ll more likely be competing for a roster spot and a rotational role, with special teams value potentially factoring into his path to the 53-man roster.

Whitley was a productive player at Holy Cross, where he was a three-time first-team All-Patriot League selection. In 2021, he started all 13 games and finished with 49 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Browns Still Sorting Out Pass Rush After Myles Garrett Trade

Garrett was the face of Cleveland’s defense for nearly a decade and was coming off a record-setting season before the Browns made the difficult decision to trade him.

Jared Verse is expected to headline the group, with Alex Wright also taking on a larger role. Isaiah McGuire, Julian Okwara and Whitley will be among the players trying to carve out spots in the rotation.

Wright is now the longest-tenured member of the defensive line and has already made it clear that he understands what Garrett’s exit means for the room.

“Somebody gotta take control, like somebody has to take charge,” Wright said. “So, just trying to step into that role. It just don’t have to be me, it could be all of us. But I’m taking on that ownership, that just because he’s gone, that doesn’t mean the standard that he set since he’s been here, since he was a rookie, is going to change. We are all still going to work and be a top defense, we’re still going to just work our butts off.”

Wright is coming off his best season as a pro, recording 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits in 14 games.

“There’s not going to be a drop off, I won’t let that happen,” Wright said.

Browns Confident Jared Verse Can Lead New Era

Verse was the centerpiece of the Garrett trade for Cleveland. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the team had three key requirements if it was ever going to consider moving Garrett: short- and long-term value, a young cost-controlled star at a premium position and premium draft capital. The Rams’ inclusion of Verse — along with a package of draft picks — changed the conversation.

“Jared Verse, he’s obviously a huge part of this return for us,” Berry said. “Jared is an outstanding football player, former Defensive Rookie of the Year, two-time original ballot Pro Bowler. He’s a perfect DNA match for our attacking front. He’s really a terror in both phases as a run defender and a pass rusher. And we are really, really excited to add him to our team.”

Verse, 25, was a first-round pick by the Rams in 2024 and quickly emerged as one of the league’s top young defensive players. He posted 12 sacks, 71 tackles and five forced fumbles in 34 games with Los Angeles.

“I’m not here to fill his shoes,” Verse said. “I’m here to bring my own. I’m here to work, and I’m here to be the best version of me.”

The Browns will get a closer look at their full pass-rushing group during mandatory minicamp from June 9-11.