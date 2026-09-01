Browns Sign Former First-Round Pick as Shuffle Continues

The Cleveland Browns are adding another experienced option to their secondary ahead of Week 1.

Cleveland has agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported. Igbinoghene spent the offseason with the Seattle Seahawks but did not make their initial 53-man roster.

The Miami Dolphins selected Igbinoghene with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He entered the league as an athletic but raw prospect after converting from wide receiver to cornerback at Auburn.

Igbinoghene struggled to establish himself in Miami, starting just five games over three seasons before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2023. He appeared in only five games with Dallas but found a larger role after signing with the Washington Commanders.

Igbinoghene started 10 games for Washington in 2024, finishing with a career-high 55 tackles and seven passes defended. He returned to the Commanders last season and recorded 35 tackles, five passes defended and one sack in 15 appearances.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 69 regular-season games with 17 starts during his six-year career. He has 119 tackles, 17 passes defended and one interception.

Browns Part Ways With Michael Coats Jr.

Igbinoghene is the latest addition during a busy stretch for the Browns, who continue to reshape their roster after naming their initial 53-man group. Cleveland waived rookie cornerback Michael Coats Jr. likely to clear a spot for Igbinoghene. Coats emerged as one of the Browns’ preseason standouts after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia.

Coats made a strong push for a roster spot during training camp and ultimately survived the initial round of cuts despite dealing with an injury. However, his stay on the active roster was short-lived after the Browns opted to add a more experienced option at the position.

The Browns also claimed rookie cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. off waivers from the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Cleveland waived veteran defensive end Julian Okwara in the corresponding move.

Pride was a seventh-round pick by Buffalo in this year’s draft after playing at Clemson and Missouri. He brings more speed to the Browns’ secondary after running a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

Cleveland is also reportedly adding former Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams, giving the team another option on the edge following Okwara’s departure.

Browns Still Face Quarterback Decision

The Browns are piecing together their final roster ahead of their Week 1 road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 13.

Cleveland temporarily settled its crowded quarterback situation by placing Dillon Gabriel on injured reserve with a designation to return. Gabriel suffered a back injury during the Browns’ preseason finale against the New England Patriots.

The move allowed Cleveland to keep Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and rookie Taylen Green on the active roster without exposing any of its young quarterbacks to waivers.

Gabriel must miss at least the first four regular-season games. The Browns will eventually have another decision to make when he is eligible to return, but the IR move bought them at least a month to evaluate the situation.

Watson will open the season as Cleveland’s starter, with Sanders positioned as the primary backup. Green gives the Browns a developmental option after flashing his athleticism during the preseason.