Browns Sign Former Rams Kicker After Trading Cade York: Report

“Havrisik (6-2, 190) is in his second NFL season out of Arizona. Originally signed to the Colts’ practice squad in 2022,

“Havrisik appeared in nine games with the Rams in 2023. He has connected on 15 of 20 career field goal attempts and 19 of 22 PATs. He spent time on the Browns’ practice squad last year and spent time this offseason with Cleveland. Havrisik will wear No. 39,” the team wrote on August 23.

The Browns traded kicker Cade York to the Washington Commanders for a 2025 seventh-round pick on August 22. Cleveland signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a three-year extension in the offseason, but he’s dealing with a minor injury.

Hopkins Expected to Be Healthy for Regular Season Opener

The Cleveland Browns needed an extra kicker after moving York. According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, he’ll be their “emergency kicker” for the Browns’ final preseason game of the offseason against the Seattle Seahawks on August 24.

Jackson added that head coach Kevin Stefanski said Hopkins would be ready for the opener against the Dallas Cowboys.