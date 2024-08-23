Browns Sign Former Rams Kicker After Trading Cade York: Report

The Cleveland Browns signed kicker Lucas Havrisik, the team announced on August 23.
“Havrisik (6-2, 190) is in his second NFL season out of Arizona. Originally signed to the Colts’ practice squad in 2022,
“Havrisik appeared in nine games with the Rams in 2023. He has connected on 15 of 20 career field goal attempts and 19 of 22 PATs. He spent time on the Browns’ practice squad last year and spent time this offseason with Cleveland. Havrisik will wear No. 39,” the team wrote on August 23.
The Browns traded kicker Cade York to the Washington Commanders for a 2025 seventh-round pick on August 22. Cleveland signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a three-year extension in the offseason, but he’s dealing with a minor injury.
Hopkins Expected to Be Healthy for Regular Season Opener
The Cleveland Browns needed an extra kicker after moving York. According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, he’ll be their “emergency kicker” for the Browns’ final preseason game of the offseason against the Seattle Seahawks on August 24.
Jackson added that head coach Kevin Stefanski said Hopkins would be ready for the opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
“The Browns are signing Lucas Havrisik as their emergency kicker for Saturday night in Seattle. He was on the practice squad early last year and was on the offseason roster in the spring. Kevin Stefanski said Dustin Hopkins will be healthy and kick in the opener,” Jackson tweeted on August 23.
Hopkins is the No. 1 on the depth chart, and this signing won’t change that. He had an impressive first campaign with the Browns, converting 33 of 36 field goals and four-game winning field goals. His 33 made field goals were the most by a Browns kicker in a season.
He was excited to receive the three-year extension to stay in Cleveland.
“I had a whole new feeling pulling in as far as the familiarity from being here last year, but also a place that is like, ‘Hey, this is this is going to be home for a while now.’ So, it feels great,” Hopkins said, according to Browns staff writer Kelsey Russo.
“I’ve been telling other people that have not interacted with people from Cleveland haven’t been here, first and foremost, how great all the people I’ve interacted with have been – not just in the building, but even outside in the city. Just like a good hard working people group that are kind and friendly, but also have a nice grit to them. I think it’s a great combination. So, I’m excited.”
Browns Have Been Active on the Market
The Cleveland Browns have made moves in August ahead of the regular season to better the roster. The Browns traded for center Nick Harris and have signed multiple players.
These transactions show that the Browns could improve their roster even more before their first preseason game. Dealing with a few injuries on both sides of the football, especially on the offensive line, the Browns could look to trade or sign for depth pieces.
With a big season coming up after making the playoffs last year, the Browns need to be healthy.
