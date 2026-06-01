Browns Make Statement on Myles Garrett Trade

The Cleveland Browns are not pretending that the decision to trade Myles Garrett was easy, and have released lengthy statements from leadership explaining their thinking behind the move.

After sending the franchise icon to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster deal, the Browns released lengthy statements from general manager Andrew Berry and owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam explaining the move and acknowledging Garrett’s place in team history.

Garrett had been the face of the Browns since Cleveland selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. Berry made it clear the team initially had no plans to move him, even when the Rams first started showing interest.

“When the Rams first approached us with the possibility of trading Myles, we remained convicted in our position, but as discussions intensified we were stuck at a legitimate crossroads: do we hold on to a truly generational player who has become the identity of our team, or do we make the difficult decision that we think is best for the organization over the long run?” Berry said.

Berry — who had repeatedly shut down trade talks publicly — said the Browns ultimately chose the path they believe gives the franchise the best chance to build for the future.

“In that framework, the decision became clear, although our emotions were muddled,” Berry said. “We, and more importantly, our fans, have grown up with Myles, and he’s an enormous source of pride for our team. However, as we embark on a new era of Browns football with a young core and a replenished asset base, we felt this move was important to our transition.”

Browns Praise Myles Garrett’s Legacy After Trade

Garrett leaves Cleveland as one of the most accomplished players in franchise history. Jimmy and Dee Haslam acknowledged that in their statement, calling Garrett one of the best players the organization has ever had.

“Myles Garrett has been the best player on our team and one of the best defensive players in the history of the game, since we drafted him in 2017,” the Haslams said. “His legacy is immense and we could never adequately articulate our appreciation for how he played the game and for being the best player he could be for the Cleveland Browns over the last nine years. He has left a deep imprint on our franchise, with our fans and with the Dawg Pound.”

The Haslams also made it clear the trade was not part of the original plan.

“Clearly this was not an easy decision, particularly with Myles because we’ve watched him come into our organization and grow like a member of our family,” the Haslams said. “Trading Myles was never our intent, but we also recognize that certain opportunities demand serious consideration, and we believe this is the right move for our team.”

Browns Had Deal With Rams in Place Over Weekend

The trade has seemingly been in the works for some time. Browns’ ownership group said it met with Garrett over the weekend before the trade became official.

“We met with Myles on Saturday and told him we are extremely grateful for all that he contributed to our team and to our community and that he will always be a Cleveland Brown,” the Haslams said. “We look forward to welcoming him back at the appropriate time and wish him and his family only the best.”

The Browns did not move Garrett for draft picks alone. Berry pointed to Jared Verse as the centerpiece of the deal and a major reason Cleveland was willing to make the difficult call.

“Chief among the considerations to make the decision was the inclusion of Jared Verse — a player our fan base will love,” Berry said. “At 25 years old with two Pro Bowls and a Defensive Rookie of the Year award under his belt, we receive a young, elite player at a premium position who will only continue to improve in his third NFL season.”

The Browns finished last season 5-12. With a new head coach, an unsettled QB situation, and Garrett now gone, Cleveland appears much closer to a significant rebuild than contending.