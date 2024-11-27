Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Shades Browns With Head-Turning Comments

Mike Tomlin had a unique perspective on the failed Hail Mary attempt during a loss to the Cleveland Browns that ended with two players fighting.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens didn’t appear to make any attempt on the ball on the deep pass with no time left, instead getting tied up with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome. The two jostled briefly before getting into an altercation in the back of the end zone wall. It ended with Pickens being held back by members of the Browns security team with his helmet off.

Tomlin spoke about the play on Tuesday and said Pickens was involved with the Hail Mary as a “point man” to highpoint the football but could not make a play, alluding to the Browns interfering during the play.

“I heard about it,” Tomlin said during his press conference on Tuesday. “Certainly he was involved in the Hail Mary as a point man.

“I think their actions had something to do with him not being in position to do that.”

After the game, Pickens took a shot at the Browns, saying the snowy conditions “saved” Cleveland.

“I don’t think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all,” Pickens said. “I think the conditions kind of saved them today.”

Browns CB Greg Newsome Labels Pickens ‘Fake Tough Guy’

Newsome took the fight to social media after the game, calling out Pickens as a “fake tough guy.”

“That’s the real reason I stayed on so long, because he took my helmet off during the middle of the play,” Newsome said. “I didn’t have a helmet on, so I was like, ‘I’m not letting go until people grab him because I wasn’t about to let him hit me without a helmet on.”

Cleveland.com reported that the NFL would be looking into the incident. Newsome said he would appeal any fine that comes his way.

“I was running and he had my facemask the whole time,” Newsome said. “It’s one of those things where you obviously just can’t a let a guy just slam you, so you’ve got to fight back, but there’s definitely nothing. If I were to get fined over something like that, (I would appeal).”

Browns Looking to Ride Momentum After Win

The Browns will get a second consecutive prime-time spot this week against the surging Denver Broncos, who have won two in a row. At 3-8, the Browns would need a miracle to make the playoffs but are still playing with pride under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns are a 5.5-point road underdog against the Broncos, per ESPN BET.

“I think it’s a tough place to play regardless for any team that goes in there. We went in there last year and did not win. So, it’s a good football team,” Stefanski said. “It’s like all these tough environments that it’s hard to win on the road. So, our focus obviously is going to be playing good football to put ourselves in position to get a win.”

Cleveland will head to Pittsburgh after taking on the Broncos in a rematch of their highly contentious affair.