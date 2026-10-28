Steelers Star Has Words for Browns DE Jared Verse Ahead of Clash

Cam Heyward hasn’t forgotten what Jared Verse said about the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the veteran defensive lineman is ready to settle things Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns and Steelers enter their rematch at 5-2, giving an already heated rivalry a first-place backdrop. Verse added to the tension after Cleveland’s first win over Pittsburgh by accusing the Steelers of playing dirty.

Heyward responded during his Tuesday appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“Those are words that were said and they will be addressed,” Heyward said.

Heyward challenged the idea that the protection schemes Verse encountered amounted to dirty football, pointing to the same treatment defensive linemen face throughout the league.

“Double teaming, sliding, chipping, are those not allowed in our game?” Heyward said.

Verse’s frustration spilled out after the Browns’ 27-24 victory on October 1. He described the trash talk between the teams, criticized Pittsburgh’s double teams and sliding protections, and said he was eager for another meeting.

“I don’t got no respect for anyone who plays dirty and does extra [expletive] after the game,” Verse told reporters afterward.

Heyward also credited Cleveland’s turnaround, praising Deshaun Watson and the Browns’ young offensive playmakers.

Browns Survived Steelers’ Late Rally in First Meeting

Cleveland won the first matchup behind Andre Szmyt’s 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining, capping a game that nearly slipped away.

The Browns scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and led 21-10 at halftime. Pittsburgh rallied behind Aaron Rodgers, who connected with Pat Freiermuth for a late touchdown before running in the tying 2-point conversion.

Watson answered with the drive that put Szmyt in range. Grant Delpit then intercepted Rodgers to finish the game.

Cleveland’s defense recorded five sacks and two interceptions, but Verse did not contribute a sack. The Browns also committed 14 penalties for 88 yards, leaving plenty for Todd Monken to address before the rematch.

Monken acknowledged Monday that Cleveland crossed the line at times in the first meeting. He said the Browns need to match Pittsburgh’s physicality while avoiding the personal fouls and mistakes that hurt the Browns.

“There were a few times in that game where we did go across the line, whether it was the quarterback, whether it was the physicality, whether it was personal fouls, and ultimately that’s Browns hurting Browns,” Monken said.

Jared Verse Still Searching for First Browns Sack

Verse’s words have drawn more attention than his pass-rush production through seven games.

Pro Football Focus credits Verse with 12 pressures, including four quarterback hits and eight hurries, but no sacks. His 59.9 pass-rush grade ranked 73rd among 113 qualifying edge defenders as of Wednesday.

That falls short of the expectations that followed him to Cleveland. The Browns acquired Verse and three draft picks in the June trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Verse arrived as a former Defensive Rookie of the Year with 12 sacks across his first two seasons, including 7.5 in 2025.

He also has a knee issue to manage this week. Monken said Wednesday that Verse would sit out practice because of swelling, but he did not expect the injury to keep him out against Pittsburgh.