Stephen A. Smith Sends Clear Message to Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders gave Stephen A. Smith reasons to praise him Sunday, but changing the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback wasn’t one of them.

After Sanders nearly brought Cleveland back against the New Orleans Saints, Smith backed Deshaun Watson to reclaim the offense. He credited Sanders’ performance while arguing that Watson’s winning record should carry more weight in the decision.

“Deshaun Watson has led them to victory when he’s been on the football field, particularly with his comebacks. That’s not what Shedeur Sanders did,” Smith said.

Cleveland went 5-3 with Watson starting before Sunday’s 23-22 overtime loss. Sanders threw two touchdown passes and helped force the extra period, but the Browns’ attempt to win on a two-point conversion fell incomplete.

“I didn’t see anything yesterday that warrants Shedeur Sanders taking Deshaun Watson’s job. It warrants Shedeur Sanders being on the team and being a viable backup. It warrants other teams looking at Shedeur Sanders to see what they could want from him in the future,” Smith said. “It doesn’t warrant Deshaun Watson losing his job, since the only reason he was out is concussion protocol.”

Stephen A. Smith Gives Shedeur Sanders Credit

Smith’s support for Watson came with an acknowledgment that Sanders made the most of significant parts of his opportunity.

“Give credit where credit is due — 297 yards passing, not an interception at all. Of course, he got sacked five or six times. That’s been a problem for him,” Smith said. “In the end, a 114.6 passing rating, despite those five sacks. Give credit where credit is due. Shedeur Sanders helped himself more than he hurt himself and he deserves credit for that.”

Sanders finished considerably stronger than he started. Sanders had just 38 passing yards at halftime before connecting with KC Concepcion for a 64-yard touchdown that put Cleveland ahead in the fourth quarter.

After New Orleans answered, Sanders moved the Browns into position for Andre Szmyt’s tying 51-yard field goal. He then found Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard touchdown in overtime.

Coach Todd Monken went for the win, but Sanders’ pass to Denzel Boston fell incomplete. Cleveland also was flagged for holding on the play.

Report: Browns Plan to Return to Deshaun Watson

The Browns have since landed on the same quarterback Smith endorsed, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. He reported Monday that Cleveland plans to start Watson against the Houston Texans in Week 10. Fowler reported that returning to Watson had been the expected move once he cleared concussion protocol.

Watson cleared the protocol Saturday but remained inactive against New Orleans after missing practice time. Sanders handled the start while Dillon Gabriel served as the backup.

“Clearly, when you look at the way Deshaun Watson has played, this is Deshaun Watson’s team this year,” Smith said.

Sanders had declined to campaign for the starting job after the loss.

“I control what I control. What I think in the greater scheme of things doesn’t matter,” Sanders said.

Cleveland hosts Houston on Sunday at 5-4, looking to end a two-game losing streak.