Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out on Taking Deshaun Watson’s Job

Shedeur Sanders gave the Cleveland Browns a reason to reconsider their quarterback plans Sunday.

He is leaving the next move to his coach.

After throwing for 297 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-22 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, Sanders addressed whether he should remain the starter when Deshaun Watson returns.

“I control what I control. What I think in the greater scheme of things doesn’t matter,” Sanders said. “I think, being a great teammate or whatever role I have on the team, I can do it. You have to look at the bigger picture. We’re out here connecting with each other, growing and learning in different areas. In every area you grow in, so you can’t look at the situation negatively. If I’m not playing, OK, now I can learn in this area and make less mistakes. I can look at different things.”

Sanders’ first start of the season offered both frustration and promise. He threw for just 38 yards in the first half before finishing 19 of 31, helping Cleveland recover from a sluggish offensive performance.

His 64-yard touchdown pass to KC Concepcion gave the Browns a fourth-quarter lead. After New Orleans answered, Sanders drove Cleveland into range for Andre Szmyt’s tying field goal. He then connected with Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard overtime touchdown before the potential winning two-point conversion fell incomplete.

Sanders Shares What He Has Learned From Browns Quarterbacks

Sanders credited each member of Cleveland’s quarterback room with teaching him something, including the veteran whose job he could take.

“Even learning from Deshaun, there’s a lot of things I learned from watching. How he keeps the same mentality throughout the game. He doesn’t get frustrated. How Dillon is with how in-depth he is taking notes. Taylen, how excited he is and the joy he has all the time, being eager to learn.”

Watson was inactive despite clearing concussion protocol, with Dillon Gabriel backing up Sanders and rookie Taylen Green designated as the emergency third quarterback. Sanders had handled the first-team preparation while Watson worked through the protocol.

Regardless of how the depth chart looks next week, Sanders said he has plenty to appreciate.

“You can’t view anything negatively. I’m alive and breathing. I can’t really complain about anything,” Sanders said. “I got a great family, a great team. I’m on the Browns, we’re winning — the majority of the time. I got nothing to complain about.”

Todd Monken Leaves Browns Quarterback Decision Open

Monken declined to settle the quarterback question immediately after the loss, leaving Cleveland without an announced starter for next week’s game against the Houston Texans.

“How long has it been — 30 minutes since the game ended? I’m not getting into quarterback,” Monken said. “If we want to talk about Shedeur, we can talk about Shedeur.”

He did offer praise for Sanders’ response to a difficult start.

“I’m really proud of him,” Monken said. “He gave us a chance at the end.”

Earlier in the week, Monken had indicated that he still viewed Watson as the presumed starter when healthy. His decision to start Sanders against New Orleans was tied to Watson’s missed practice work. Sunday offered an opportunity to reaffirm that position. Monken passed on it.

With the Browns now 5-4, Monken must decide whether Sanders gets another opportunity against Houston or Watson returns to face his former team.