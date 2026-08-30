Browns Make Final Calls on Taylen Green, Dillon Gabriel in Crowded QB Room

The Cleveland Browns may not have a true NFL starter among the four quarterbacks in the position group, but the franchise is holding onto the entire quartet all the same.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Sunday, August 30 that the Browns wanted to figure out a way to keep sixth-round rookie Taylen Green on the roster. She then reported a few hours later that Cleveland had, in fact, figured a way to do so.

“#Browns QB Taylen Green has made the 53-man roster, source tells clevelanddotcom,” Cabot posted to X.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported earlier in the day that Dillon Gabriel will remain on the roster after putting up a strong showing in his sole start of the preseason against the New England Patriots on Thursday. Gabriel connected on 12-of-15 passes for 186 yards and three TDs.

Daniel Oyefusi, using information gleaned from Fowler’s and Cabot’s reports, then projected that Cleveland will keep all four QBs beyond NFL cutdown day on Sunday, as Deshaun Watson is the starter heading into Week 1 and Shedeur Sanders appears to be his backup.

“Browns rookie QB Taylen Green has made the 53-man roster, per source. (@MaryKayCabot first),” Oyefusi posted to X. “So Cleveland is expected to keep all 4 QBs — Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Green — on its initial 53-man roster.”

The author will update this post.