Browns QB Taylen Green Turns Heads in Joint Practice

Taylen Green has spent most of training camp outside the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback conversation, but the rookie forced his way into the spotlight during Thursday’s joint practice with the Buffalo Bills.

Green flashed the dual-threat ability that convinced the Browns to select him in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He connected with Tylan Wallace for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone and later scored on a quarterback option.

The sequence quickly generated buzz on social media.

“Can’t wait for the hate I get on this, but I’d rather see Taylen Green than the other three,” one fan said.

“Taylen Green is better than Shedeur. I’ll continue to stand on that,” another added.

“Don’t look now… But Taylen Green is lowkey balling in joint practice. He just hit Taylen Wallace in the corner of the end zone for a TD and ran in a TD on a QB option,” a fan said.

A handful of practice highlights will not change the depth chart immediately. However, his performance provided a glimpse of what the Browns saw when they added another quarterback to an already crowded room.

Taylen Green Brings Rare Athleticism to Browns

The Browns selected Green with the No. 182 overall pick after he spent three seasons at Boise State and two at Arkansas. Green started 24 games for the Razorbacks, completing 428 of 707 passes for 5,868 yards and 34 touchdowns. He was equally dangerous on the ground, rushing for 1,379 yards and 16 touchdowns during his two seasons at Arkansas.

His athleticism was on full display at the NFL Scouting Combine. The 6-foot-5, 227-pound quarterback ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds and posted a 43.5-inch vertical jump.

“With Taylen specifically — very mature young man, really strong makeup, and he has rare physical gifts,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said after the draft. “He has size, he has elite speed, he has a big arm. He’s going to need some polish with this game, but he has the work ethic and he has the acumen to do so.”

Green remains a developmental prospect, but his physical tools give the Browns something different. He can extend plays, create yards on designed runs and stress defenses with the threat of keeping the ball on option concepts.

The challenge is finding room for him on the roster. Cleveland has four quarterbacks, and carrying all of them on the initial 53-man roster would force the team to sacrifice depth elsewhere.

The Browns could waive Green and attempt to bring him back on the practice squad. However, every other team would have an opportunity to claim him first.

Browns Have Preseason Plan for Taylen Green

Green did not play in Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears and has primarily worked behind Watson, Sanders and Gabriel during training camp.

Sanders is scheduled to start against the Bills on Saturday and play the first half. Watson is expected to play the third quarter, while Gabriel is in line to handle the fourth quarter.

That plan leaves Green without a clear path to the field against Buffalo. However, head coach Todd Monken could reconsider the rotation after seeing the rookie make plays in the joint session. Green could take some of the fourth-quarter snaps initially earmarked for Gabriel.

Monken has already confirmed that Green will play in the preseason finale against the New England Patriots on August 27. That opportunity will be critical as the Browns make their final roster decisions.