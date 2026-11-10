Browns Get Telling Shedeur Sanders Update After Vikings Trade

The Minnesota Vikings did not appear interested in the Cleveland Browns‘ potential offerings at quarterback via trade before making a move for Kirk Cousins.

The QB-needy Vikings asked about Justin Herbert and others before making their quarterback move, but Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel were absent from the reported list of alternatives from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“The Vikings also inquired about Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith before striking a deal with the Raiders for Kirk Cousins, per multiple league sources,” Schultz wrote on X. “The Colts listened but did not want to move Jones, while the Jets felt Smith was too important to the team and the development of other players. The Chargers, I’m told, immediately shut down all inquiries for Herbert, who also has a no-trade clause.”

The report does not establish that Minnesota never called Cleveland, but it provides no indication Sanders or Gabriel was among the options pursued. The Vikings eventually agreed to acquire Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2027 third-round pick. His familiarity with Minnesota gives him a different starting point than either of Cleveland’s young passers.

Vikings Were Pushed to Pursue Sanders After Browns Start

The Sanders-to-Minnesota idea had gained support before the Vikings made their move. NFL reporter Josina Anderson argued Minnesota should contact Browns general manager Andrew Berry as its quarterback problems mounted.

“If you ask me, they should be on the phone with Browns GM Andrew Berry,” Anderson wrote on X. “I think Minny WRs need Shedeur Sanders.”

Former NFLer Darius Slay also weighed in after Minnesota’s 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

“Vikings just go trade for Shedeur plz,” Slay wrote.

With Kyler Murray sidelined by a hamstring injury, Carson Wentz completed just 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions against Buffalo. Minnesota fell to 6-2, increasing the urgency to address the position.

Skip Bayless had already pitched the Vikings as a destination for Sanders after Cleveland’s overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints.

“I’d love to see him with the Vikings for the rest of the year,” Bayless said.

Report: Browns Had No Plans to Trade Shedeur Sanders

There was also reason to question whether Cleveland would entertain the idea. Before Sanders’ start against New Orleans, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Browns intended to keep him through the deadline.

“One thing to keep in mind: This is not a trade showcase. The Browns have no plans to deal Sanders at the deadline,” Fowler wrote.

Sanders completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in a 23-22 overtime loss. His performance renewed the debate over whether he should continue starting when Deshaun Watson returned. The Browns have yet to announce their starting quarterback this week.

Gabriel, meanwhile, had recently returned to Cleveland’s quarterback room. The Browns activated him from injured reserve on October 26 following a back injury.

For Sanders, attention shifts back to Cleveland’s quarterback decision as the Browns prepare to host the Houston Texans looking to break a two-game losing streak.