Shedeur Sanders Gets Intriguing Trade Pitch After Browns Loss

Shedeur Sanders nearly delivered a comeback win for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and his performance has prompted a call for the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings to trade for him.

Skip Bayless wants the Vikings to trade for Shedeur Sanders after watching the young quarterback nearly rally the Browns past the New Orleans Saints.

Following Cleveland’s 23-22 overtime loss Sunday, Bayless identified the NFC North leaders as his preferred landing spot for Sanders, questioning whether the second-year quarterback will get a sustained opportunity with the Browns.

“Shedeur did not fail today. They lost but he didn’t turn the ball over and he flashed franchise quarterback to me. I’m just hoping that was enough on tape that somebody will trade for him,” Bayless said on X. “I still don’t love his chances in Cleveland. I’d love to see him with the Vikings for the rest of the year. I’m a Kyler fan, but if he can’t stay healthy, I’d take Shedeur Sanders over Carson Wentz any day or night.”

Minnesota leads the NFC North 6-1 and needs a quarterback. Carson Wentz will start Monday against Buffalo with Kyler Murray sidelined by a hamstring strain. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell described Murray as week to week. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday.

Skip Bayless Sees Franchise Quarterback Potential in Shedeur Sanders

Sanders finished 19 of 31 for 297 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. That production came after a sluggish opening half in which he threw for just 38 yards as calls grew for Dillon Gabriel to replace him.

“Shedeur did exactly what he always does. This kid is clutch, tough. The later it got, the closer it got, the better he got,” Bayless said. “He threw for almost 200 yards in the second half alone. Did he ever clutch up down the stretch.”

Sanders connected with KC Concepcion for a 64-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, then drove Cleveland into position for the tying field goal in the final minute of regulation.

He added a 39-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. in overtime. But Cleveland’s attempt to win on a two-point conversion ended with an incompletion, dropping the Browns to 5-4.

Bayless is a Sanders homer. But even he saw room for Sanders to improve.

“The only thing I didn’t love about Shedeur is that there were too many times that he didn’t step into it and cut it loose the way I know he can,” Bayless said. “There’s too much indecision on his part, including on the two-point play.”

Browns Face Decision on Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson

Sanders made his first start of the season after Watson spent most of the week in concussion protocol. Although Watson received clearance Saturday, the Browns made him inactive against New Orleans following his limited preparation.

Bayless expects Watson to regain the job, even as he argues Sanders deserves it.

“I assume Deshaun Watson will get his job back going into next week, even though Shedeur outplayed him in the preseason,” Bayless said. “Shedeur showed today that he’s just better than Deshaun Watson.”

Head coach Todd Monken declined to settle the starting quarterback question immediately after the loss.

“How long has it been — 30 minutes since the game ended?” Monken said. “I’m not getting into quarterback. If we want to talk about Shedeur, we can talk about Shedeur.”

The Browns host the Houston Texans next, with Sanders’ performance giving Monken another factor to weigh before naming his starter moving forward.