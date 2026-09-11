Browns Rule Out Veteran as Rookie Takes Over Starting Job

The Cleveland Browns will put another rookie on the offensive line Sunday after ruling out right guard Teven Jenkins for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Barber will start in Jenkins’ place, giving Cleveland an immediate test of the depth it added in the draft. Jenkins sits atop the depth chart but suffered a back injury during practice this week. The Browns officially ruled him out Friday.

Jenkins was limited on Wednesday before missing practice on Thursday and Friday. His absence settles a position that remained under discussion entering the week, with Barber already pushing for the job.

Cleveland’s injury concerns are limited outside of Jenkins. Backup center Parker Brailsford is questionable with a thumb injury.

For Barber, the opening offers an opportunity beyond a single game. A strong debut could give the Browns something to consider at right guard even after Jenkins is healthy.

Austin Barber Earned Browns’ Trust Before Starting Opportunity

The Browns traded up to select Barber with the No. 86 pick in April, adding a player whose college experience came at tackle. He appeared in 50 games at Florida and made 39 starts, including 34 at left tackle and five on the right side. Cleveland saw the possibility of moving him inside from the beginning.

“(We) see (Barber) as a tackle to start, obviously has some flex. We think he could move inside,” coach Todd Monken said after the draft.

That versatility has quickly become useful. Barber began his rookie work at tackle before moving into the competition at guard, asking him to learn multiple positions while adjusting to the NFL. Offensive coordinator Travis Switzer credited Barber’s approach for helping him handle the transition.

“It’s hard enough for a rookie to come in and play, let alone when he’s been at multiple spots,” Monken said. “It’s all about the approach and the way he goes about it. I mean he’s wired the right way. He’s a very diligent guy, he’s very tough. So, we’re excited about him and his development.”

Switzer pointed to Barber’s combination of size and athleticism as reasons he can work at either spot. He also expressed confidence in Barber and fellow rookie Spencer Fano, citing their physicality and the work they have done against veterans Maliek Collins and Jared Verse in camp.

Browns Set to Lean on Four Rookie Starters Against Jaguars

Barber joins Fano and wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston among four rookies expected to start for Cleveland against Jacksonville.

It is an encouraging early return for a draft class built heavily around improving the offense. The Browns invested in protection and playmakers, and those additions have already worked their way into prominent roles.

Concepcion and Boston earned first-team work alongside Jerry Jeudy. Fano steps in at left tackle, while Barber now gets his chance at right guard.

“Just making sure we’re not making the moment bigger than it is. At the end of the day, it’s football and we’ve been doing it our whole lives. Now that we’re at the biggest stage, that’s not changing. It’s going to be super exciting,” Boston said.

The Browns are an 8.5-point underdog for their opener on the road.