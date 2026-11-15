Texans Call Out Refs After Controversial Flag Helps Browns Win

The Cleveland Browns got a late boost from a flag Sunday, and Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter was left wondering what he could have done differently.

With Cleveland trailing 24-20, Lassiter was flagged for a hit on defenseless receiver Tylan Wallace during what became the game-winning touchdown drive. The 15-yard penalty moved the Browns to Houston’s 35-yard line with 1:11 remaining, putting Deshaun Watson in position to finish another comeback.

Lassiter questioned the call afterward, saying he was trying to separate the receiver from the ball.

“It’s very frustrating. As a player, it leaves you with a lot of indecision. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do,” Lassiter said from his locker. “Am I supposed to let him catch it? The ball is in the air, I’m trying to get to the ball. If he’s touching the ball, I’m trying to get the ball out of his hands. We play a violent sport. I’m confused.”

Adding to the confusion, Lassiter seemingly came away with the ball after the collision, raising the possibility of an interception. The play was recorded as an incompletion, and the penalty wiped it out.

Cleveland needed only two more plays to capitalize. Watson found Harold Fannin Jr. for a 30-yard gain before Quinshon Judkins scored from 5 yards out. The touchdown with 53 seconds remaining helped seal a 27-24 Browns victory and left Houston stewing over a flag that helped swing the finish.

Browns Overcome Controversial Penalty of Their Own

The Browns had been on the other end of a consequential call earlier in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Myles Harden was flagged for pass interference on third-and-15, giving Houston 37 yards and a fresh set of downs at Cleveland’s 24. Instead of getting off the field with a 20-17 lead, the Browns watched the Texans move into scoring position.

C.J. Stroud connected with tight end Dalton Schultz for an 11-yard touchdown three plays later, putting Houston back ahead.

Browns Defensive Back Myles Harden Gets Called For Defensive Pass Interference. That Flag Took Away An Interception. Your Call. Flag Or No Flag? https://t.co/FrRJTPF9Vv pic.twitter.com/TqMaDY1caH — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 15, 2026

That penalty supplied the biggest boost to a Texans offense that had largely disappeared after building a 17-0 lead. Houston finished with just 35 yards of offense in the second half, while Stroud completed five of 19 passes for 21 yards.

The Browns ultimately overcame both the early deficit and the fourth-quarter setback, snapping a two-game losing streak heading into their bye.

Deshaun Watson Leads Browns Into Bye at 6-4

Watson topped 300 passing yards again, completing 25 of 40 attempts for 312 yards with one interception. He also led Cleveland with 49 rushing yards on eight carries, including a 6-yard touchdown.

Watson threw for just 11 yards in the first quarter and wasted a scoring opportunity before halftime, missing an open Jerry Jeudy. He also threw his third interception of the season.

But Watson delivered his sixth game-winning drive of the season, returning from his one-game absence to send Cleveland into the break at 6-4. The Browns also improved to 4-0 at home, with the schedule giving them an opportunity to build on that success. Their next three games will be at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland returns from its bye against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, followed by home games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons.