Browns QB Deshaun Watson Called Out for Disaster Drive

Deshaun Watson turned a chance to tie the Houston Texans before halftime into an empty possession for the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland had climbed back from a 17-point deficit and had an opportunity to finish that comeback before the break Sunday. Instead, Watson missed a potential touchdown and followed it with a costly decision as time expired.

The first missed opportunity came when Watson overthrew a wide-open Jerry Jeudy, leaving a potential tying touchdown on the field. The Browns still had time to move into position for a field-goal attempt, but that chance disappeared, too.

With 11 seconds remaining, no timeouts and Cleveland on the fringe of field-goal range, Watson took off up the middle on a designed run. He failed to reach the sideline and fumbled as Will Anderson Jr. brought him down. Cleveland went into halftime trailing 17-10 without getting a kick away.

“Deshaun Watson, that was literally the worst 2 plays I have ever seen in my life,” another fan said. “You deserve to be cut immediately.”

“Deshaun Watson thinks hes lamar Jackson out there today I see,” one fan said.

The situation required Watson to protect both the ball and the clock. An incompletion would have preserved time for another play. His scramble instead brought an abrupt end to a possession that could have changed the complexion of the game.

It was a frustrating finish for a quarterback whose return to the lineup already had put his performance under a microscope.

Jerry Jeudy’s Big Play Sparks Browns After Slow Start

Watson completed eight of 15 passes for 126 yards in the first half. His 65-yard connection with Jeudy accounted for slightly more than half that total, leaving just 61 yards across his other seven completions.

That explosive play gave Cleveland’s struggling offense a badly needed lift. Watson followed it with a 6-yard touchdown run, pulling the Browns within seven after they had fallen behind 17-0.

He also led Cleveland with 39 rushing yards on five carries at halftime. His legs had helped get the Browns back into the game before the final scramble cost them another scoring opportunity.

The opening quarter had offered little encouragement on either side of the ball. Cleveland failed to score, while Houston built a 10-0 lead behind a Nico Collins touchdown catch and a field goal. The Browns were chasing in the game before their offense had established any rhythm.

Todd Monken Backed Deshaun Watson’s Return Over Shedeur Sanders

Watson reclaimed the starting assignment against Houston after missing Cleveland’s overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints.

He had cleared concussion protocol before that game but remained inactive after missing the team practice reps leading into it. Shedeur Sanders stepped in and threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-22 defeat.

That performance gave the Browns an encouraging look at their backup, but coach Todd Monken pointed to Watson’s work over the previous eight games when explaining his decision.

“I anticipate him being our starter. That’s what he’s been. He’s been our starter,” Monken said Wednesday.

Watson entered Sunday with a 5-3 record as a starter and fourth-quarter go-ahead drives in all five victories. Against Houston, Watson headed into the second half needing another rally after wasting a chance to complete one before the break.