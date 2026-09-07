Browns Get Timely Wide Receiver Boost Ahead of Opener

The Cleveland Browns are getting one of their fastest offensive weapons back at just the right time.

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond returned to practice Monday after spending more than two weeks in concussion protocol. Barring a setback, the second-year receiver should be available when Cleveland opens the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Bond had not practiced since taking a hit to the head during the second quarter of the Browns’ 31-7 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills on August 22. He was initially cleared to return but later developed symptoms and entered concussion protocol.

The lengthy absence raised questions about Bond’s Week 1 availability, especially after he remained sidelined last week. His return gives head coach Todd Monken another potential big-play threat as the Browns finalize their offensive plan for Jacksonville.

Bond caught one pass for eight yards and carried the ball once for four yards before leaving the Buffalo game.

Browns Expecting Larger Role for Isaiah Bond

Bond joined the Browns as an undrafted rookie during training camp last year, giving him limited time to learn the offense and earn a roster spot.

He appeared in 16 games and made two starts. Bond finished his rookie season with 18 receptions for 338 yards, averaging 18.8 yards per catch. He did not score a touchdown, but his speed provided a dimension Cleveland’s passing game otherwise lacked.

Bond made adding strength a priority during the offseason, putting on approximately 15 pounds of muscle. The goal was to become more than a receiver who primarily stretched the field. Monken noticed progress from Bond throughout offseason workouts.

“Everybody knows about his speed. I think what’s undervalued is his balance and body control,” Monken said in June.

Bond still faces significant competition for snaps. The Browns invested two top-40 draft picks in wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, while Jerry Jeudy remains the most experienced option in the room. Bond’s speed, however, should give Monken a reason to create specific opportunities for him.

Browns Wide Receivers Still Tied to Deshaun Watson

Cleveland’s revamped receiver room will lean heavily on its two rookies. Concepcion, the No. 24 overall pick, displayed his versatility during the preseason by lining up across the formation, carrying the ball and returning punts. Boston, selected No. 39 overall, provides a 6-foot-4 target capable of winning on the outside.

Both rookies are listed as starters alongside Jeudy, who is looking to rebound after catching just 50 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Concepcion has already developed confidence in his connection with Deshaun Watson. The rookie made his feelings clear about the Browns’ starting quarterback before Monday’s practice.

“Our timing is great,” Concepcion said. “I feel like our timing and relationship has grown so much. I can’t wait to finally put it on display for the whole world to see.”

The Browns need that chemistry to translate quickly. Watson will make his first regular-season appearance since October 2024 after missing all of last season while recovering from a twice-injured Achilles.

Cleveland will remain on the road for Week 2 for a clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team returns home in Week 3 to host the Carolina Panthers.