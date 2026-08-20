Browns UDFA Signing Set to Return to College After Stunning Ruling

The Cleveland Browns signed running back T.J. Harden as an undrafted free agent, but he’s not ready to begin his pro career.

Harden entered the 2026 NFL Draft after playing three seasons at UCLA and his senior year at SMU. After going undrafted, he quickly signed with the Browns and was set to compete for a roster spot.

Harden was on the Browns’ 90-man offseason roster until he was waived on August 3. After being waived, the former SMU Mustangs running back signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Yet, after rushing the ball just twice in the Seahawks’ preseason opener, Seattle waived him two days later. Since then, he hasn’t signed with any NFL team, and now he is set to return to college.

Harden was one of 16 players who sought a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the NCAA to grant them an additional year of eligibility. After filing the order, a court in Louisiana ruled multiple members of the 2022 recruiting class eligible, according to On3. Meaning, Harden is now technically eligible to return to college, and the former Browns running back plans to make that happen.

College football insider Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Harden is set to enter the transfer portal and should be highly sought after.

“If somebody does scoop Harden out of the portal, it will be the third school of his career. He is not the only player going through this process either, as some familiar faces might be returning to college football. There is an argument for Harden to be one of the biggest impact players, though,” Nakos wrote.

So, despite Harden signing an NFL contract with the Browns, he’s set to return to college.

Harden Was an Interesting RB for Browns

Although Cleveland seemed set at running back, the Browns signed Harden as an undrafted free agent.

Harden was looking to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster or the practice squad but got waived after Cleveland signed defensive tackle Travis Bell.

According to scouting reports, Harden is ‘an imposing downhill runner at roughly 6-2, 220 pounds. He runs with purpose and physicality, consistently attacking interior lanes and finishing through contact.’

Harden was behind Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, and Rocket Sanders, so making the roster was going to be tough, which is why he was waived.

Harden rushed for 787 yards and 9 touchdowns on 171 carries at SMU last season. In his four-year college career, he rushed for 2445 yards and 21 touchdowns.

What Other Players Are Returning to College?

Harden isn’t the only pro to return to college.

Instead, ex-LSU Tigers standout Jack Pyburn was also one of the players granted an extra year of eligibility. Pyburn signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a UDFA. If he doesn’t make the roster, perhaps he will look to return to college.

Former James Madison linebacker Trent Hendrick, Ole Miss starters Dae’Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris, and Wydett Williams are among other college players looking to return along with Harden.

Hendrick, meanwhile, also attended minicamps for the Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs.