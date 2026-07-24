Browns Projected to Fire Todd Monken, Replace Him With Super Bowl Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns were unable to land the top prize in the 2026 head coaching cycle, as John Harbaugh chose the New York Giants instead. However, one recent prediction has the Browns landing his brother Jim Harbaugh, the current head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, just one year from now.

Jarrett Bailey of SB Nation authored a projection earlier this week, in which the Browns part ways with Todd Monken, John Harbaugh’s former offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens for the past three seasons, after just one season at the helm.

“Monken ends up being a one-and-done coach in Cleveland,” Bailey wrote. “It may not have happened that way if Harbaugh didn’t become available. The Harbaugh family is from Ohio, and John Harbaugh was reportedly tempted by the Browns job this past offseason due to those roots. Brother Jim ends up taking the job, as Cleveland desperately needs a big name who has proven to be a culture shifter and winner.”

Jim Harbaugh Has Family History in Cleveland

As Bailey mentioned, his belief that the Browns fire Monken after the 2026 campaign is connected to another prediction that the Chargers will let Jim Harbaugh go after three years at the helm following the conclusion of the upcoming season.

Somewhat ironically, Bailey projected that Jim Harbaugh will lose his current position to newly hired offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. McDaniel was a top candidate for the Browns’ head coaching position this offseason before withdrawing his name from consideration and taking a job as the OC in L.A.

“After missing the playoffs [in 2026-27] … Los Angeles somewhat surprisingly moves on from their head coach,” Barrett wrote. “While he led Los Angeles to two straight 11-win seasons, the Chargers have been terrible in playoff games. Missing the postseason altogether leads the franchise to go with a younger, more forward-thinking mind in McDaniel at head coach.”

Todd Monken Likely to Get More Rope in Cleveland Beyond First Season in 2026

Bailey’s projections with regards to the head coaching positions in Cleveland and L.A., which are part of 61 predictions he made earlier this week, are far-fetched and unlikely to come to fruition.

Monken is a first-time head coach without a truly viable option at QB heading into his first season in the top job, as Deshaun Watson tries to stage a late-career comeback and Shedeur Sanders attempts to establish himself in his second professional campaign.

Cleveland has drafted well the past two offseasons and is likely to afford Monken the chance to select a QB of his choosing in 2027 as part of a class that should be full of quality options.

Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh recently won a national title at Michigan and coached the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012. He has never produced a losing season as an NFL head coach across six campaigns, and the Chargers are a trendy pick to contend in 2026 with McDaniel there to revamp the offense.