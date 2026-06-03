Browns Coach Todd Monken Shades Myles Garrett After Trade

Todd Monken did not need to mention Myles Garrett by name to make his point.

The Cleveland Browns coach delivered some subtle shade after the arrival of Jared Verse, who came over from the Los Angeles Rams in the blockbuster trade that sent Garrett to Los Angeles. Verse wasted little time getting to Cleveland and joining his new team, which stood in contrast to Garrett’s absence from offseason workouts before the trade.

“It’s awesome,” Monken said of Verse participating in OTAs on Wednesday. “You wish you had unlimited time to meet with him and try to catch him up to speed. But just his willingness to get here, be here this morning to get into meetings and be on the practice field says a lot about him.”

Garrett had not been with the Browns during voluntary workouts, although the looming trade clearly played a role. It had become routine for Garrett to stay away during the offseason program during his nine seasons in Cleveland.

Garrett also never met Monken face-to-face after he was hired in January, which became an awkward talking point this offseason.

Todd Monken Ready to Move Forward After Myles Garrett Trade

Monken was careful not to dive too deep into the Garrett side of the deal. Browns general manager Andrew Berry addressed the move — which brought back Verse along with a package of draft picks — earlier in the week.

“I don’t think there’s any reason for me to comment,” Monken said. “Andrew addressed it, and we’re excited to have Jared here. I don’t think there’s anything more that needs to be said. We’re excited about Jared for our team now and the picks for our future.”

Garrett was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in Cleveland and fresh off a record-setting 23-sack season. The trade marked a clear reset for the franchise, although the Browns are not dubbing it a rebuild.

“All of our goals are still in front of us. We have an excellent defense with really good players and on all three levels and Jared, he’s an outstanding player. He’s one of the best players in the league and so we’re excited to have him as a part of our team,” Berry said.

Browns Wanted Jared Verse in Myles Garrett Deal

Monken also made it clear that Verse was not merely part of the trade package. The Browns actively wanted him.

“Oh, he was jacked. He was fired up,” Monken said of Verse’s reaction. “I mean, who doesn’t want to be wanted? We wanted him. That’s the way it is.”

Verse and Garrett will clearly be linked for the foreseeable future. However, Verse is not viewing it as if he’s Garrett’s replacement. He’s trying to make his own path in Cleveland.

“I’m not here to fill anyone’s shoes. Myles — he’s a size 13 Nikes, whatever they are,” Verse said. “I’m a size 13.5, 14 Jordans. Everybody’s different. I bring my own.”

Verse will join a Browns defense that has been among the NFL’s elite in recent seasons. Cleveland still has multiple key pieces in place, including Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger, Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, and defensive tackle Mason Graham.