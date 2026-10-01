Todd Monken’s True Feelings on Browns QB Deshaun Watson Come to Light

Todd Monken’s belief in Deshaun Watson runs deeper than his decision to keep the Cleveland Browns quarterback in the starting lineup.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Monken has helped restore something Watson needed just as much as the opportunity to play: confidence in himself.

Speaking with Ryan Clark on The Pivot Sports, Schultz detailed the relationship developing between Cleveland’s head coach and quarterback. He believes that connection has played a role in Watson’s recent improvement.

“I’ve spoken to Coach Monken a couple of times about this, and he truly is a believer in Deshaun Watson,” Schultz said.

Schultz described how he believes Monken approached Watson, giving him a clear endorsement while explaining how the Browns could change the reception from their fans.

“I think what happened was Todd sat down with Deshaun. He told him point-blank, ‘You’re my QB1.’ And what he told him was, ‘The way that you play and the way that we play collectively, the fans will, in turn, respond.’”

Schultz sees a connection that extends beyond the usual working relationship between a head coach and his starting quarterback.

“I don’t think people have realized the effect that Todd has had on Deshaun and, in turn, Deshaun on Todd. There is a fast, quick trust and friendship that has been developed there between a 60-year-old guy and a 30-year-old guy,” Schultz said. “The reason is they are relating on a football level. They’re both football junkies. That’s the lengths that coaching can have in the NFL.”

Deshaun Watson Gives Browns Reasons to Keep Believing

Watson has started rewarding that confidence with wins. After opening the season with a 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland responded with consecutive victories against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Watson threw four touchdown passes without an interception across those two wins, helping the Browns reach 2-1.

His performance against Carolina was hardly flawless. Watson completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards, and Cleveland opened the second half with three consecutive three-and-outs. He also got away with some questionable throws that luckily weren’t flipped into interceptions.

But when the Browns needed a touchdown late, Watson delivered. He directed an eight-play, 55-yard drive, finding Harold Fannin Jr. for the go-ahead score with 1:48 remaining in a 21-18 victory.

Monken acknowledged afterward that both Watson and the coaching staff have room to improve. The late response, however, gave him another reason to stand behind his quarterback.

“I’m just really happy for him,” Monken said Monday. “Again, the work he’s put in, certainly he knows he can play better.”

Browns Face Steelers With Chance to Build Momentum

The next test comes Thursday night, when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers with a chance to earn their third consecutive victory.

Watson has already noticed a difference in the atmosphere at home. Asked Tuesday about the support he received against Carolina, he credited the crowd with helping Cleveland pull out the win.

“I mean, the energy, the excitement, the positivity, everything, we fed off that,” Watson said.

There is still plenty for Monken and Watson to fix. The skipper pointed to penalties, communication problems and an inconsistent passing game after the Carolina victory, making clear that winning has not lowered his expectations.

Against Pittsburgh, Watson will have another opportunity to turn Monken’s confidence into results — and send Cleveland into its next game at 3-1.