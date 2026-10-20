Browns Trade Pitch Would Add Record-Setting Playmaker

For the Cleveland Browns, the wins keep coming despite the fact that this is just not a good offensive team. Give the defense all the credit it deserves, and give quarterback Deshaun Watson–who was booed in Sunday’s 13-10 win over the Ravens–credit for the ability to play like he is overmatched and out of his depth for three quarters before relocating his ability in the fourth quarter for what seems like every game for the past five weeks. But this team clearly needs another element of dynamism at the top of the roster. So, why not Saquon Barkley?

Sure, it sounds like a longshot for the Browns to bring in a star playmaker who was an MVP candidate just two seasons ago, with 2,504 total years (an NFL record) to his credit, including playoffs. But Barkley’s team, the Eagles, have fallen apart and entering the NFL trade deadline November, it could be Cleveland (for once) that is looking to add piece from other teams’ fire sales. So, again, why not Barkley?

Browns Need a Running Back

That’s the proposal from the SB Nation site Dawgs By Nature, where Barkley was floated as a trade target for a team that ranks 29th in yardage and 26th in rushing yardage per carry, at 3.6 yards. Whether because of injury or just pure performance, Quinshon Judkins has not been the star back he appeared to be early last season, and the Browns could do with an upgrade at the position.

Last week, their two main backs were Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime, two players who were not on NFL 53-man rosters as recently as last month.

Saquon Barkley Makes Sense

The Browns are well-positioned to make trades, with 11 picks in next year’s draft. Barkley won’t be an expensive addition, because running backs seldom are and his numbers are down as the Eagles have fizzled. Cleveland could take advantage.

Writes Browns analyst Jared Mueller of the Dawgs site: “The Eagles are no longer competitive and RB Quinshon Judkins has struggled this year. When healthy, Barkley is one of the best all-purpose backs in the league, but he’s also about to turn 30, has been used heavily, and has had a myriad of health issues in his career.

“With just $2.5 million guaranteed left on his contract, the Eagles might be looking to move the running back a year early.”

And the Browns could certainly use him.