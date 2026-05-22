Browns Tabbed to Trade ‘Sneakily Good’ 17-Game Starter

The Cleveland Browns had a pretty significant offseason this winter and spring, starting with the removal of coach Kevin Stefanski, and right on into the hiring of Todd Monken, the acquisition of three new offensive linemen and the culling of what is considered to be one of the best draft classes in the NFL this year. Easily lost in that shuffle was the fact that the Browns kept on one of their better finds in recent years, inking safety Ronnie Hickman to a right of first refusal tender deal of one year and $3.25 million.

Hickman, who played for Ohio State from 2020-22, went undrafted in 2023 but signed on with the Browns as a UDFA and made the 53-man roster. He has since worked his way into a starting role in Cleveland, and finished with a career-high 103 total tackles and two interceptions in 2025.

In all, Hickman played 1,042 snaps for the Browns last season, the most of any defensive player on the team, and rated the No. 22 safety in the league at Pro Football Focus, out of 91. But the question is, for how much longer?

Ronnie Hickman on NFL Trade List

Hickman is a bargain for the Browns this season, but that is likely to change when he hits free agency next year. With the selection of second-round pick Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the draft in April, that change might be accelerated with a trade in the coming weeks, especially with the Browns trying to collect as many 2027 draft assets as possible.

At PFF, they’re projecting Hickman as one of 15 top NFL trade candidates, “heading into training camps.”

PFF Tabs Ronnie Hickman for Deal

With the selection of McNeil-Warren, either Hickman or Grant Delpit could be expendable. Delpit is something of a leader in the locker room with five years as a starter behind him, and is in the final year of a three-year, $36 million contract, with the Browns already having pushed almost $20 million out into void years.

From PFF: “The 24-year-old has been sneakily good since being an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, producing at least a 70.6 overall PFF grade in every year. In 2025 specifically, Hickman thrived in coverage with a 75.3 PFF coverage mark — the 10th-best among qualified safeties — while averaging a sound 29.0 snaps per reception.

“After Cleveland drafted Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round, it suggests that either Hickman or Grant Delpit isn’t in the team’s long-term future. Both are on expiring contracts, although Hickman seems like the better trade piece given his superior production and younger age.”

Browns Rookie Looks Up to Potential Trade Candidate

It turns out, there would be some hefty coincidence if the Browns did trade away Delpit as a result of drafting McNeil-Warren. That’s because in the wake of being selected by the Browns, McNeil-Warren expressed excitement about the opportunity to line up alongside a player of Delpit’s stature.

He noted: “He’s an enforcing. He’s a playmaker. I feel like I’ve been watching him ever since he was at LSU freshman year. So to watch him now, and now being next to him, playing with him, it’ll be a dream come true. I got to show him how to do it, too. We’re going to be able to turn heads.”