Browns ‘Will Inquire’ About Trade for Raiders All-Pro WR if Shopped

If Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams hits the trade market, the Cleveland Browns are expected to explore the possibility of acquiring him, according to a prominent team insider.

Adams has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Browns due to a hamstring injury. Adding fuel to the fire, head coach Antonio Pierce made pointed remarks about players making “business decisions” during games, sparking rumors about Adams potentially being traded.

Despite multiple trade offers, the Raiders have stood firm in keeping Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

“The Raiders rejected multiple teams that approached them over the summer, inquiring whether Adams would be available in a trade,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on Saturday. “The Raiders considered an Adams trade a nonstarter and turned away at least two teams before an offer could even be made.”

However, if the Raiders change their mind on Adams’ future, the Browns would be interested, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“If he does become available, the Browns will inquire about him, because they check into any available premier player whom they believe can help them win,” Cabot said in her latest Q&A column. “As the teams get closer to the Nov. 5 trade deadline, it will become more clear if such a trade makes sense.

“If Browns GM Andrew Berry does decide to inquire, he’d be dealing with his first boss, Tom Telesco.”

Adams, at 31, is earning a base salary of $16.89 million this season, resulting in a cap hit of $23.5 million. He is under contract for two additional years at $35.64 million per year, but after this season, the dead cap drops to $15.7 million.

Browns Attempted to Make Blockbuster Brandon Aiyuk Trade

The Browns were firmly in the mix for a trade for San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk this offseason. The Browns offered a package that included Amari Cooper, a second-round pick, and a fifth-round pick in exchange for Aiyuk, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Cleveland is clearly prepared to invest via trade if it means securing a long-term upgrade for their wide receiver corps. At 31 years old, Adams may not fit the bill like Aiyuk, who is 26.

Aiyuk ended up staying put in San Francisco, signing a four-year, $120 million extension with $76 million in guarantees. He has 11 catches for 119 yards this season.

Browns Passing Game is Struggling Mightily

Cleveland’s passing attack ranks No. 30 in the league, averaging 152.3 yards per game. A big part of that has been protection, with quarterback Deshaun Watson getting sacked a league-high 16 times.

But Watson has had his own set of issues coming off shoulder surgery, looking far different than the Pro Bowl quarterback he was with the Houston Texans. Through three games, Watson has passed for 551 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

“When everything is going right, then you get the praise and when everything is going bad, you get the blame,” Watson said. “So, it’s part of the NFL, it’s part of this position. So, to me, it doesn’t bother me. We just got to find ways to continue to get better each and every week.”

The Browns will look to get on track against the Raiders on Sunday. Cleveland is a two-point favorite for the matchup, per ESPN BET.