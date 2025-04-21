Browns Seemingly Make Travis Hunter Decision Ahead of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns appear locked in on Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick, per a new report from a prominent NFL insider.

According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the Browns are expected to select Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick — a move that has gained significant momentum in recent weeks. Hunter is currently a minus-1000 favorite to go second overall (per BetMGM). Miami QB Cam Ward remains the overwhelming favorite to be taken first in the draft.

During an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Jeremiah said that he believes that the Browns have made up their mind on Hunter.

“Cleveland is going to take him. He’s going to major on offense and minor on defense,” Jeremiah said.

Hunter made a name for himself at Colorado by logging nearly every available snap with unprecedented efficiency, earning himself the Heisman Trophy. He also became the first player in college football history to win both the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player and the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wide receiver.

Travis Hunter is ‘Major’ on Offense With Browns

Part of the discussion surrounding Hunter is what position he will play at the NFL level. He has been adamant that he wants to continue contributing on both sides of the ball. Hunter said in a recent interview that he’d rather not play than be limited to one position.

“It’s never playing football again,” Hunter said, via CBS Sports. “Because I’ve been doing it my whole life and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it.”

Jeremiah believes Hunter will be a wide receiver first and sprinkle in some defensive responsibilities.

“He’s more impactful as a receiver right now. I think that’s where you start him, especially for a team like Cleveland that doesn’t have a premier quarterback,” Jeremiah said. “I do think they try to come away with one and get back in to take one. He’ll be on the opposite side of Jerry Jeudy and they’ll try to get the ball in his hands as much as possible.”

While Hunter is being vocal about being a two-way player, Jeremiah believes Hunter identifies as an offensive threat first.

“First of all, as an aside, he wants to play wide receiver. He says he wants to play everything but if you ask him, he’d say he’s a wide receiver-slash-corner rather than the other way around,” Jeremiah said. “There’s a ton of ways to get the ball in his hands. He impacts the game more on offense, at this point in time. It’s never really been done. Everybody with this two-way ability has majored on defense with a package of plays on offense. This is uncharted waters.”

Browns Are Loaded Up at Cornerback

For the Browns, Hunter being focusing on his contributions on offense makes the most sense. Cleveland already has a group of solid cornerbacks that includes Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson Jr.

The Browns added veteran Nik Needham ahead of the draft, giving them more depth at the position. Needham was orginally signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has played his entire career for the Dolphins, appearing in 63 career games with 27 starts. Needham has recorded 199 career tackles, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Cameron Mitchell, a 2023 fifth-round pick, will also be in the mix for the Browns.