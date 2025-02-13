Browns Land Heisman Trophy Winner in Recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns disappointing 3-14 season has generated some frustration among some of the roster, which is headlined by the formal trade request from Myles Garrett earlier this offseason.

This means the Browns organization is under a considerable amount of pressure to get the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft correct to prove this franchise is heading in the right direction.

Despite having a potential need at the quarterback position, a recent mock draft has the Browns selecting a Heisman Trophy winning two-way star to help bolster the roster.

Browns Select Travis Hunter at No. 2 Overall in Recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft

In a recent mock draft from Chad Reuter over at NFL.com, he sees the Browns bypassing the quarterback position to land the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to help bolster both the receiver room and potentially an already talented secondary in Cleveland.

Reuter said, “Despite Deshaun Watson’s injury issues (and subpar play), the Browns pass on a quarterback at No. 2 to select a true two-way star in Hunter. I expect the Heisman Trophy winner to focus on offense at the next level because of his special ball skills and athleticism, both of which are lacking in the Browns’ wideout room. And just imagine Hunter occasionally lining up opposite Denzel Ward at the other corner spot when DC Jim Schwartz wants to match up with the league’s top receiver duos.”

The Browns already have Ward and Greg Newsome on the defensive side of the ball at the cornerback position, which certainly suggests Hunter could immediately contribute to the offensive side of the ball alongside Jerry Jeudy – who had a career year in 2024 in his first season in Cleveland.

Jeudy’s 90 receptions for 1,229 yards led the Browns in those statistical categories by a wide margin while adding four scores while dealing with a revolving door at the quarterback position in 2024.

Hunter’s 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while splitting duties on the defensive side of the ball as a lockdown corner makes him one of the most unique prospects the NFL has seen in decades.

Hunter Could Be a Dynamic Playmaker on Both Sides of the Ball in the Browns’ System

The Browns run man coverage at one of the highest rates in the league, which is something Hunter can do very well. The Browns could certainly use a dynamic playmaker to pair with Jeudy out on the perimeter, which is another thing Hunter can do at a high level.

It remains to be seen what the team could do this offseason at the quarterback position. Not only has Watson been a rather big disappointment since arriving in Cleveland with just 19 touchdown passes to 17 turnovers through his first 19 games in a Browns’ uniform – there is a real chance that Watson misses the 2025 NFL season after re-tearing his Achilles and receiving another surgery.

The combination of Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn’t exactly fair much better in relief work of Watson to finish out the 2024 campaign, which makes the Browns decision with the second overall pick a potential franchise altering decision to either take the best player available or draft Watson’s potential successor when they are on the clock later this year.