Browns Expected to Move On From Pro Bowl QB After 3-TD Game

With roster cuts approaching, the Cleveland Browns will have to make some difficult decisions, one of the most notable being in the quarterback room with Tyler Huntley.

The Browns have a good problem: they have a lot of talent on the quarterback depth chart. Deshaun Watson is the unquestioned starter, with former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston as his primary backup.

Huntley is competing to be the No. 3 quarterback with second-year passer Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who appears to have the edge after a strong preseason.

Huntley is coming off an impressive outing in the Browns’ preseason finale, tossing three touchdowns and posting a quarterback rating of 133.7.

But Thompson-Robinson has provided more of a spark for the offense when he’s entered games this preseason. Through three games, he’s completed 69.1% of his passes for 375 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi has the Browns hanging on to Watson, Winston and Thompson-Robinson and parting ways with Huntley.

“Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley have been competing for the third quarterback spot in training camp. Both players had moments, but the nod goes to Thompson-Robinson, the 2023 fifth-round pick who has shown more comfort and confidence in his second season,” Oyefusi said on Sunday, August 25.

Huntley has a strong resume that includes a Pro Bowl nod in 2022. He will likely land on his feet.

Browns Investigating Dorian Thompson-Robinson Trade

An interesting wrinkle in the quarterback discussion is that the Browns have looked at trading Thompson-Robinson. He’s younger than Huntley and could provide more upside for a quarterback-needy team. It could also lead to a better return for the Browns.

“Thompson-Robinson has been competing with Tyler Huntley for Cleveland’s No. 3 quarterback job behind Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston. Though a league source said the Browns have been willing to engage in discussions about moving Thompson-Robinson with teams looking to bolster their quarterback rooms, it’s unclear if Cleveland is close to a deal,” Zac Jackson of The Athletic reported on August 20.

That decision could impact how the final 53-man roster shakes out, per Jackson.

“It’s been Dorian Thompson-Robinson versus Huntley for the No. 3 job, and though I believe Thompson-Robinson had an excellent camp ahead of his second NFL season, the Browns were recently telling teams making calls on quarterbacks that they were leaning towards keeping Huntley,” Jackson said. “We’ll see how it goes — and the ultimate plan could depend on how the Browns view other positions and what they might be offered in a trade. Presumably, Watson is going to play soon and Winston is going to prepare as the top backup.”

Deshaun Watson Expected to Start Week 1 Against Cowboys

The Browns hope that quarterback depth will not be as much of a discussion as it was a year ago. The Browns started five different quarterbacks last season with Watson dealing with shoulder injuries.

Watson has participated in almost all of training camp and got in a lot of work against the Minnesota Vikings in a few joint practices. However, he hasn’t taken a snap in a preseason game. When he takes the field for Week 1 against the Cowboys, it’ll be his first live action since November.

The Browns initially planned to play Watson against the Seahawks in their preseason finale. But a patchwork offensive line and Watson’s arm soreness kept him on the sideline.

“With Deshaun, just with considerations to the guys who were out on offense, not just the offensive line, but just didn’t feel like it would be best to put him out there in this setting,” Stefanski said after the game. “Very, very confident in the amount of work that he’s gotten to date throughout the spring and summer, and he’ll be ready to roll Week 1.”

Watson has played in 12 games over two seasons with the Browns. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.