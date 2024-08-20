Browns QB May Get 1 More Audition Amid Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have not committed to Deshaun Watson playing in the team’s final preseason game, which may open the door for Dorian Thompson-Robinson to make another start.

Thompson-Robinson has been the subject of trade rumors. Zac Jackson of The Athletic reported on Tuesday, August 20, that the Browns have shopped the second-year quarterback around to multiple teams, citing multiple league sources.

“Thompson-Robinson has been competing with Tyler Huntley for Cleveland’s No. 3 quarterback job behind Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston. Though a league source said the Browns have been willing to engage in discussions about moving Thompson-Robinson with teams looking to bolster their quarterback rooms, it’s unclear if Cleveland is close to a deal,” Jackson said.

The Browns’ initial plan had Watson suiting up for the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 24. But with a patchwork offensive line and questionable protection on his blind side, the Browns may opt to rest their $230 million quarterback coming off shoulder surgery.

On Tuesday, browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the plan is still for starters to play against the Seahawks but would make a firm decision later in the week on Watson.

“So all of our starters should expect to play and then we’ll determine who does or doesn’t, how many plays they do,” Stefanski said. “In particular with Deshaun, I want to take in all the information this week and really make a final determination later in the week.”

QB-Needy Teams Could Inquire About Dorian Thompson-Robinson

A QB-needy team looking for a new option or to create competition could have their interest piqued by Thompson-Robinson. Some extra preseason action could help create further momentum.

The Browns’ second-year quarterback has provided a high level of play in the preseason and carries some starting experience from his rookie year. However, things didn’t go so smoothly when his number was called. The fifth-round pick went 1-2 in his starts, passing for 440 yards, 1 touchdown, and 4 interceptions.

For the Browns, getting anything more than a fifth-round pick in exchange for Thompson-Robinson could be considered a win. They have their starter in Watson and a couple of veteran backups in Tyler Huntley and Jameis Winston.

The determining factor is how the team views Thompson-Robinson’s long-term future with the franchise. Huntley and Winston are on one-year deals and Watson still has to prove he can play a full season. Thompson-Robinson was among five quarterbacks the Browns started last season with Watson banged up.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Still Fighting for More Reps

The Browns’ quarterback room is crowded, but Thompson-Robinson has done a solid job with his opportunities. He’s completed 77.1% of his passes in two games for 260 yards. He’s provided a spark for an offense that sometimes looks sluggish.

“He’s done a nice job,” Stefanski said on Thompson-Robinson after his first preseason action. “That entire room’s worked very, very hard. They do a great job in the meeting room; they do an outstanding job out here on the field. And then these game reps are additional opportunities for them.”

Thompson-Robinson did toss an interception in his latest outing against the Minnesota Vikings but is focused on improving and eliminating those mistakes.

“I’m still in the hunt, still fighting for more reps and more opportunities. Again, trying to take advantage of the ones I had today. I felt like I could have had some of those back and want some of those back. Just trying to go back, watch the tape, get ready for Monday’s training camp. I think that’s where my mind is at now.”

The Browns open the regular season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.