Browns Backup QB Flirted as Trade Option for Vikings Amid Injuries

The Cleveland Browns have four quarterbacks on the roster who could make an impact on another team. Deshaun Watson is the guaranteed starter, while Jameis Winston seems to be the clear No. 2. However, there’s a battle for the No. 3 spot with Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson that could be solved by trading one of them.

Due to J.J. McCarthy’s season-ending injury, the Minnesota Vikings could be in the mix for a backup quarterback. Huntley or Thompson-Robinson could solve that issue. The Browns and Vikings are doing joint practices before their preseason game on August 19, so Minnesota will get a look at both backup quarterbacks.

‘A Lot of Teams’ Would Consider Huntley

The Cleveland Browns are in a good position to trade one of them with teams needing backup quarterbacks. There have been some rough showings in the preseason from backups, and if that continues, the Browns could strike while the iron is hot.

Huntley has been a career backup but has filled his role well. He was named to the Pro Bowl team in 2022 due to injuries, starting in four games that year and throwing for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three intereptions. His career numbers don’t standout, throwing for eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 20 games, but he’s been serviceable, which is what many teams need from their backups.

Zac Jackson of the Athletic wrote that teams “would consider Huntley” as they look to upgrade their backup positon.

“There’s a chance the Browns could trade one of them. There’s even a small chance Huntley will make the team and have some sort of designated quarterback sneak role early in the season with the Browns wanting to protect Watson’s shoulder,” Jackson wrote on August 13. “There are probably a lot of teams that would consider both Huntley and Thompson-Robinson an upgrade to their current rooms, so stay tuned.”

What The Browns Could Get Back in Return for Huntley

The Cleveland Browns could keep all four on the roster, but it’d be an interesting decision to waste four roster spots on the quarterback room.

Huntley wouldn’t likely bring back a big return, but getting any draft capital back for him would be better than cutting him if they go down that route.

If the Browns could get back a sixth-round pick, it’s still something they could use in the future. Perhaps they get a fifth, but either way, it’d be an asset they could use down the road.