Browns Urged to Re-Sign Deshaun Watson After 6-4 Start

Deshaun Watson’s $230 million deal has delivered years of disappointment for the Cleveland Browns, but his latest comeback win has sparked a push to bring him back.

Watson helped Cleveland erase a 17-point deficit in Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Houston Texans, moving the Browns to 6-4 heading into their bye. He completed 25 of 40 passes for 312 yards and led the team with 49 rushing yards and a touchdown.

His sixth fourth-quarter go-ahead drive featured a 30-yard completion to Harold Fannin Jr. that set up Quinshon Judkins’ winning touchdown run. After returning to the starting lineup, Watson delivered another reason for Cleveland to keep trusting him.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot believes that trust should extend beyond this season.

“Things have been so good with Watson this season, the Browns should re-sign him after the season,” Cabot said. “They’ve been criss-crossing the country watching college quarterbacks all season, and will likely draft one in the first round with one or both of their first-round picks. But the Browns should bring back Watson to build on what he’s accomplished this season, and to hit the ground running in 2027.”

Browns Could Keep Watson and Still Draft a Quarterback

Cleveland has the resources to pursue its next quarterback without immediately handing him the offense. The Browns hold their own first-round pick and the Rams’ selection acquired in the Myles Garrett trade. That gives them flexibility to select a passer or explore moving up for one.

Cabot has previously pointed to Cleveland’s extensive scouting as a reason to expect another quarterback investment in the draft. Keeping Watson would give that prospect time to develop while an experienced starter handles the job.

“If sitting awhile is okay for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, it should be good enough for wherever the Browns draft their presumptive quarterback of the future,” Cabot said.

Watson would also enter a second season working with Todd Monken, giving Cleveland continuity while the coaching staff prepares a younger quarterback to take over.

Deshaun Watson’s Next Contract Could Bring Difficult Negotiations

Agreeing that Watson should return would be only part of the discussion. Determining his price, role and terms could be more complicated. Watson is finishing the five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million deal he signed in 2022. His next agreement would require Cleveland to weigh his late-game success against the inconsistency that still shows up.

He has topped 300 passing yards in three consecutive starts, but has seven touchdown passes against four interceptions this season. Houston intercepted him once and sacked him four times Sunday.

His market elsewhere is another question. Watson’s off-field history includes an 11-game suspension in 2022 following sexual misconduct allegations. That history, and the potential blowback of a signing, could complicate another team’s willingness to commit to him.

Still, winning gives Watson an argument at the negotiating table. Cleveland is 6-3 in his starts, with each victory requiring him to deliver late.

“I just let my work and my leadership and everything I do in the locker room behind the scenes show. Having the opportunity to do that, it’s a blessing,” Watson said. “I just put it all in God’s hands and [let him] continue to write these stories and these opportunities I’ve got.”

The Browns now head into the bye week and return with three consecutive home games. Cleveland is 4-0 at home this season.