Browns Urged to Sign Former Packers 2-Time All-Pro Amid Injuries

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with multiple injuries to their offensive line in the early stages of the preseason. Center Luke Wypler is out for the season, Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills haven’t practiced yet, and three offensive linemen left their preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 17.

With free agents still on the market, the Browns could look to sign an offensive linemen out of precaution. Barry Shuck of SB Nation listed three offensive tackles the Browns should consider, including former Green Bay Packers standout David Bakhtiari.

“He played 11 years for the same team, the Green Bay Packers, and solidified the left tackle spot with meanness and focus. He has 131 NFL starts and earned three Pro Bowls, was named First Team All-Pro twice, and Second Team All-Pro three different seasons. Extremely experienced too. He’s plug-and-play.

“Bahktiari was placed on injured reserve on September 28, 2023, with a knee injury. In October it was announced that he would miss the entire season. In the spring before training camp this year, Green Bay released him as they were leaning younger along their offensive line,” Shuck wrote on August 18. “He still has explosiveness in his game and he is completely healthy. The hallmark of Bakhtiari’s play has always been great feet with violent, choppy footwork. He can move with discipline and urgency, and is a locker room leader and a fan favorite.”

Bakhtiari’s Injury History Is Worrisome

With these injuries to the Cleveland Browns, they need to be smart in who they decide to sign. Bringing in Bakhtiari, who’s only played in 13 games over the past three seasons, would be something they need to be mindful of.

Replacing injured players with someone who often gets injured wouldn’t solve anything if he gets hurt again. However, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bakhtiari is healthy and is on schedule to play in 2024.

“Former #Packers All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari, who is recovering from knee surgeries, had a positive follow-up exam with expert Dr. Brian Cole, and Cole proclaimed him on schedule for a 2024 season return,” Rapoport posted on X on May 21.

Bakhtiari has had five surgeries on his knee. When reporters asked why he’d want to undergo another surgery when he was injured in 2023, Bakhtiari highlighted his work ethic.

“Because I’m different,” Bakhtiari said, according to Wes Hodkiewicz, the Packers senior writer. “I have an unparalleled work ethic. I’m stubborn… and I’m not gonna let someone else write my story. “This is me just taking control of what I need to do. When I want to look back, do I want to look at the guy who got injured and was like ah, that’s good enough? If that’s not me, then the future, older me is gonna be (ticked) at the younger me.”

If Healthy, Bakhtiari Could Help

Bakhtiari’s health is a big if at this stage of his career, despite what his doctors say. However, he’s a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler and played a big factor in the Green Bay Packers’ success over the last decade.

The Cleveland Browns would need to do their due diligence, but if they’re comfortable with his health, he could be a serviceable option for a cheap price.

If he even does half of what he did with the Packers, it’d be a great signing.