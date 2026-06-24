Browns Urged to Trade 17-TD Veteran Weapon

The Cleveland Browns have already made one franchise-altering move this offseason by trading Myles Garrett and another veteran could be on the move.

Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber floated wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as a potential trade piece during a recent episode of “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.” He argued that the Browns could use a rebuilding year to push more work toward their young pass-catchers.

“Here’s the thing. You know what would help those numbers go up — if they traded Jerry Jeudy,” Gerstenhaber said. “We haven’t talked about this at all. He’s not making crazy money. The question is, do you want to get rid of the only veteran receiver you have? On a good team, I don’t know what attitude he’s gonna have as a third receiver, because that’s what he should be. I think he’d play that role well. I’d rather see all the passes go to the two rookies, Fannin, and even Bond. Let’s get a move on from Jerry Jeudy. He’s fine, but we don’t need him.”

The Browns have treated Jeudy as their top receiver since acquiring him from the Denver Broncos in 2024. He also signed a three-year contract extension with the Browns worth up to $58 million after his arrival.

But the Browns have also started to lean into younger players, particularly on offense.

Browns Have Called Jerry Jeudy Their ‘Bell Cow’

The Browns have not publicly framed Jeudy as expendable. In fact, general manager Andrew Berry pushed back on that idea after Cleveland selected Concepcion and Boston.

“Zero impact on Jerry. He’s our bell cow,” Berry said after Day 2 of the draft.

Berry said the Browns were trying to build a receiver room with different skill sets rather than relying on one ball-dominant option.

KC Concepcion, a first-round pick at No. 24 overall, gives the Browns a dynamic playmaker who can move around the formation and create after the catch. Boston, a second-round pick, brings a different element at 6-foot-4 with his size, catch radius and ability to win in traffic. Add in Harold Fannin Jr. coming off a highly productive rookie season at tight end, along with the deep-speed upside of second-year receiver Isaiah Bond, and Cleveland has a younger group with more versatility and big-play potential.

Jeudy still gives Cleveland its most proven receiver. He has the route-running ability to separate, experience in multiple offensive systems and a Pro Bowl season on his resume. He is also the only veteran in the room with a history of producing as a true No. 1 option.

Jerry Jeudy Focused on Bounce-Back Season With Browns

Jeudy has not sounded concerned about labels or where he fits in the pecking order.

“I don’t focus too much on that,” Jeudy said when asked about Berry calling him the bell cow. “At the end of the day, I just focus on what I’m capable of doing.”

Jeudy is trying to get back to the form he showed during his first season with the Browns. He caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. It was the best season of his career and earned him a Pro Bowl nod.

Last season was a step back. Jeudy finished with 50 catches for 602 yards and two touchdowns as the Browns cycled through quarterback issues and struggled to generate consistent offense. Fannin ended up leading the team with 72 catches for 731 yards and six touchdowns.

Jeudy has remained confident that his production can bounce back.

“I’m very confident,” Jeudy said during OTAs. “I’m going to always be confident by the amount of work I just put in throughout the offseason.”

A big part of the equation for all the pass-catchers on the Browns roster is the quarterback situation. Cleveland is heading into training camp with Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson competing for the starting job.