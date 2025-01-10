Browns Consultant Considered Top Candidate to Take Bears HC Job

The Cleveland Browns have made many poor decisions in recent seasons, but the hiring of Mike Vrabel as a consultant this year wasn’t one of them. While short-lived, Vrabel is a respected coach in the NFL, and players, staff, and others loved him in Cleveland.

Now, he’s back in the head coaching market, with many options for him to pursue, including the Chicago Bears job. The Bears haven’t been able to get much right but have a young quarterback who, despite struggling at times, looks like he has the tools to succeed in the NFL. For Vrabel, working with someone like Caleb Williams could be all he needs to take the Bears job.

He met with the Bears on Jan. 8 and is considered a potential fit. He was named the “best option” for the job by Will Brinson of CBS Sports, who believes Vrabel’s focus and intensity could be a good thing for the Bears.

“Williams, who was taken first overall by the Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft, did not have a great year as a rookie on the whole… Still, both his offensive coordinator (Shane Waldron) and head coach (Eberflus) were fired midseason, and you can chalk up a lot of his production to late-game or second-half garbage time stuff.

“Still, there’s little question about his skillset and what he flashed at varying times during his first season in the NFL. A good offensive mind surely believes he can take Williams and get the most out of him… I know Vrabel’s offenses in Tennessee weren’t sexy most of the time, but he hired multiple future head coaches as OC (Matt LaFleur, Arthur Smith) and would bring a seriousness and experience to the Bears head coaching position that’s been lacking since Lovie Smith,” Brinson wrote on January 7.

Vrabel Interviewing With Bears ‘Can’t Be Taken Seriously’

Many indications point to the Cleveland Browns consultant taking the New England Patriots job. He played for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008 and won three Super Bowl rings in that span.

Despite meeting with the Chicago Bears, Vrabel coaching his former team seems to be the likeliest outcome.

So much so that Gene Chamberlain of Sports Illustrated believes Vrabel’s meeting with the Bears “can’t be taken seriously.”