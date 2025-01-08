Insider Shares Little-Known Info on History Between Caleb Williams & New Bears HC Candidate

The Chicago Bears are interviewing a bevy of candidates for their head coaching vacancy, and one in particular has a relationship with starting quarterback Caleb Williams that spans over a decade.

No, it’s not current Washington commanders offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, although the Bears are interested in interviewing him too.

The Bears put in a request to interview current Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. Another insider, Kalyn Kahler of ESPN, revealed Brady and Caleb go way back.

“Joe Brady and Caleb Williams have a relationship going back to Summer 2013- when 12 y/o Caleb met Brady as a camper at a William & Mary football camp, when Brady was LBs coach at W&M,” Kahler wrote on X, also adding this wrinkle:

“Also Brady’s righthand guy- DJ Mangas- currently Bills offensive quality control coach is connected to Caleb. His brother Robbie played HS football at Gonzaga HS and his mom, Patsy Mangas, is the director of Caleb’s nonprofit Caleb Cares.”

More on Bears QB Caleb Williams’ Connection to Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady

The Bears’ offensive struggles in 2024 — they finished dead last in total offense, netting a paltry 284.6 yards per game — have prompted discussions about the need for a more innovative offensive mind to help guide Williams’ development. Many fans and analysts have emphasized the importance of pairing Williams with a creative and effective offensive coordinator or head coach to maximize his talents.

Thus, it’s no surprise names like Kingsbury, Brady and Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson are getting strong consideration from Chicago. Brady’s connection with Williams feels noteworthy, though.

In 2019, while serving as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at LSU, Brady actively recruited Williams, then a highly touted high school quarterback. Williams has talked about having a strong rapport with Brady during this period.

“I vibe with Brady pretty well,” Williams said about the current Bills OC back in 2020, via 247 Sports. “He’s a young coach so he isn’t one of those old coaches who is so military like where they’ve got what they like and that is what you’re going to do. He’s open. He’s a really cool guy.”

Despite his appreciation for Brady’s style, Williams ultimately committed to the University of Oklahoma, drawn by Lincoln Riley’s offensive system. Perhaps the two will finally connect in the Windy City.

A Look at Brady’s Coaching Résumé

Brady, who worked with current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU, has been doing impressive things since his early coaching days at William & Mary. Impressively, he has coached on both sides of the ball, although his specialty has been as an OC.

Brady’s recent tenure with the Bills has been marked by a revitalized offense, with quarterback Josh Allen delivering an MVP-caliber season under his guidance. Buffalo had the second-best scoring offense (30.9 points) in the NFL during the regular season, and ranked in the top 10 in both rushing and passing.

You can get a look at his complete coaching résumé below:

2013–2014: Linebackers Coach, William & Mary

2015–2016: Graduate Assistant, Penn State

2017–2018: Offensive Assistant, New Orleans Saints

2019: Passing Game Coordinator & Wide Receivers Coach, LSU

2020–2021: Offensive Coordinator, Carolina Panthers

2022–2023: Quarterbacks Coach, Buffalo Bills

2023–Present: Offensive Coordinator, Buffalo Bills

At 35, Brady is young, but his trajectory has featured a blend of collegiate and NFL experiences, showcasing solid adaptability and decent offensive acumen at various levels. He’s a strong candidate, and considering his history with Williams, definitely one to keep an eye on.