Browns Warned of Big Problem Brewing Between Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have yet to name a starting quarterback and the team’s inability to separate Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders could create another issue before either player reports for training camp.

NFL insider Albert Breer raised the possibility of competing offseason workouts forcing Browns receivers, running backs and tight ends to choose which quarterback to follow.

“I would say if you have two quarterbacks with competing camps and the receivers and the running backs and the tight ends have to pick which to go to, you have bigger problems than scheduling,” Breer said on 92.3 The Fan. “If that’s allowed to happen, and like you’ve got drama over that, that’s probably not great.

“So I think in a case like this, if one quarterback is going to put it together, then you would hope that he would let the other quarterbacks know what the plan was and invite them to be part of it. I think, generally, it would be the most veteran guy. The presumed starter would obviously be the preference, and when there isn’t one, I would think it would be the older guy. A lot of these guys do this sort of thing.”

While Breer brings up a good point, there has been no public indication that Watson and Sanders are organizing dueling camps or pressuring teammates to pick sides.

Watson, however, has been the more visible quarterback during the break. He has worked with tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and recently trained with Browns wide receivers KC Concepcion and Luke Floriea. Sanders has posted footage from his own workouts, but none of the clips have featured Cleveland pass-catchers.

Shedeur Sanders Wants Browns to Avoid Picking Sides

Sanders addressed the exact possibility Breer is talking about before the Browns broke for the summer. When asked whether he planned to organize a workout or attend one led by Watson, Sanders pushed back against the suggestion that Cleveland’s quarterbacks would hold separate sessions and divide the locker room.

“If one of us chooses to do something, we’re all going to do it together as a team. It’s not no individual thing,” Sanders said.

Sanders added that Cleveland’s quarterbacks communicate and remain connected. He understood that separate workouts could leave the team’s skill-position players deciding which quarterback to join, creating the type of separation the Browns are trying to avoid.

Browns QB Battle Will Be Settled in Training Camp

Watson’s latest workout did not include Sanders, but his message was focused on gaining an edge before camp.

“Another day in the books. Great work. Got my dawgs Luke and KC out here. Got a couple of young guys that are in college. Just wanna get that work in with us,” Watson said. “You know, we just keep stacking for real. Every day counts. Every rep counts. Whatever we can do to stay ahead of everybody.”

Watson closed the video with a more aggressive message.

“Keep stepping on everybody necks man. That’s the mentality we gotta have this year. You feel me. So we good. We’re in a good space,” Watson said. “Work always come first. That’s mandatory.”

Head coach Todd Monken left mandatory minicamp without naming a starter, saying Watson and Sanders had earned the opportunity to continue competing once the Browns put on pads. He believes both quarterbacks are capable of playing winning football, leaving the most important portion of the evaluation ahead.

Browns rookies will report for training camp on July 23, with veterans following on July 28. From there, Watson and Sanders will be evaluated in padded practices, live situations and preseason games rather than social media clips or voluntary throwing sessions.