Browns QB Deshaun Watson Puts Shedeur Sanders on Notice

If the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition were decided by offseason workout footage, Deshaun Watson would have built a commanding lead.

Watson has spent much of the summer documenting his preparation, offering regular glimpses of throwing sessions and conditioning work. His latest session included wide receivers Luke Floriea and KC Concepcion, as well as several college players.

“Another day in the books. Great work. Got my dawgs Luke and KC out here. Got a couple of young guys that are in college. Just wanna get that work in with us,” Watson said in the video. “You know, we just keep stacking for real. Every day counts. Every rep counts. Whatever we can do to stay ahead of everybody.”

Watson’s message carried added weight with Cleveland’s quarterback situation unsettled. With Sanders pushing him for the job, every offseason rep has become part of Watson’s case to lead the Browns again.

“Keep stepping on everybody necks man. That’s the mentality we gotta have this year. You feel me,” Watson said. “So we good. We’re in a good space. Work always come first. That’s mandatory.”

Deshaun Watson Applying Pressure Before Browns Training Camp

Watson and Sanders will enter training camp with legitimate opportunities to win the starting job. Head coach Todd Monken declined to establish a depth chart following mandatory minicamp, saying the Browns will continue alternating the two quarterbacks when they return.

Monken would have preferred to leave the offseason program with an established starter. Instead, Watson and Sanders did enough to extend the competition into camp.

Monken said he believes “both can start and play winning football,” making the decision less about eliminating one candidate and more about determining which quarterback gives the Browns the best chance to move the offense consistently.

“It would be if I didn’t think either one of them were capable of starting,” Monken said. “I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

Deshaun Watson Still Has Significant Durability Questions

Watson’s biggest test will come when the Browns put on the pads and defenders are allowed to close in. The 30-year-old has not appeared in a regular-season game since October 2024. A fractured throwing shoulder ended his 2023 season after six starts. He then tore his right Achilles seven games into the following season and required a second operation after re-rupturing the tendon during his recovery. Watson missed the entire 2025 season.

Even before the injuries, the Browns had not received the consistent production they expected when they acquired Watson from the Houston Texans. He has started just 19 games with Cleveland, passing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He must show that his shoulder can withstand a full workload, that his surgically repaired Achilles will not limit his mobility and that his body can hold up across an entire season. Watson’s ability to create with his legs has been one of the strongest elements of his game.

Watson, however, is no longer speaking like a player worried about his body holding up.

“I’m fully healthy, ready to go,” Watson said following minicamp.

Watson added that his goal is to remain available for “all 17-plus games,” something he has not accomplished since joining the Browns.